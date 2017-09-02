Quarterback now has 92 touchdown passes after going 33-for-39 for 311 yards in 31-0 victory over Montana State

PULLMAN — With an 11-yard shovel pass to James Williams midway through the first quarter, Washington State quarterback Luke Falk tied Connor Halliday for the most career touchdowns passes in Cougars history – 90.

But with a 6-yard touchdown pass to Tavares Martin Jr. in the second quarter, Falk moved into sole possession of the career touchdown record at 91. He threw one more TD pass in the fourth quarter.

Falk went 9 of 9 for 62 yards on the Cougs’ first drive and passed Alex Brink for second-most passing yards in school history.

For the first half, Falk hit on all 20 of his passes for 175 yards.

In the start of the second half, Falk threw an incompletion to halt his streak. The NCAA record for consecutive passes completed is 26.

Falk finished 33 of 39 for 311 yards.

First start, first appearances

After a fierce battle all through camp, Hunter Dale earned the start at nickelback over Kirkland Parker to notch his first career start.

Redshirt freshman receiver Renard Bell (H receiver) and sophomore Fred Mauigoa (center) also made their first career starts for the Cougars.

Freshman receiver Jamire Calvin did not start, but entered the game early in the first series and recorded his first collegiate reception on a 10-yard pass from Falk.

Cougars sign autographs

Cougar greats Rueben Mayes, Drew Bledsoe, Connor Halliday, Jack Thompson, Jason Gesser and James Donaldson were at Zeppoz on Saturday afternoon for an autograph signing to benefit Pullman Regional Hospital.

Mayes, now the Chief Development Officer for the Pullman Regional Hospital Foundation, got his fellow Coug alums to come out for the signing as a fundraiser to help fund a new initiative, a regional high school athletic training program.

Under the program, the hospital funds four athletic trainers, who are then farmed out to four high schools in the Pullman area.

The program is the brainchild of orthopedic surgeons, Dr. Steve Pennington and WSU football team doctor Edwin Tingstad, Mayes said, with the goal of providing better injury prevention and consistent concussion protocol to high school athletes.

Choate’s Pullman ties

Montana State coach Jeff Choate was the linebackers coach on Mike Leach’s staff in 2012, Leach’s first year in Pullman. He helped to recruit linebackers Dylan Hanser and Peyton Pelluer and offensive lineman Cody O’Connell during his time at WSU.

Sorenson raises the flag

Former Washington State offensive lineman Riley Sorenson was given the honor of raising the Cougars flag before the game. Sorenson’s story struck a chord with many Cougar fans when he lost both his parents and was diagnosed with testicular cancer in an six-month span.

Sorenson initially beat the cancer but found out this summer that it returned. This week, Sorenson finished a rigorous course of chemotherapy that he hopes will kill off the cancer for good.

TV broadcast delayed, causes anxiety

The Cougars’ game was supposed to be broadcast on Fox Sports 1, but when the baseball game between the Texas Rangers and Los Angeles Angels went to extra innings, Fox Sports 1 stayed with the baseball game instead of cutting to the Cougars.

Erickson in the house

Former WSU football coach Dennis Erickson returned to Martin Stadium to watch the Cougars’ opener against Montana State, his alma mater.