The Cougars unleashed their new WSU football uniform combos on Wednesday, and they are pretty snazzy.
WSU unleashed its new Cougar football uniform combos Wednesday on Twitter, and well, they’re pretty snazzy.
With one of the classic logos and color schemes in college football, the Cougars appear to be subscribing to the “less is more” philosophy with their new threads. Similar to teams like Penn State and Alabama, the new look is boiled down and straight forward — emphasizing the numbers and colors more than anything.
Check out the new digs for yourself below.
WSU Football has had some memorable uni combos in the past! Who’s ready to see what the future holds?! Stay tuned… #GoCougs pic.twitter.com/9XoWSrJ2en
— WSU Cougars (@WSUCougars) April 19, 2017
Most Read Stories
- ‘Deadliest Catch’ star Sig Hansen won’t face criminal charges for alleged abuse
- I-5 repaving starts this week: 3 years, 22 miles, ‘some rough commutes’
- Recipe: Bacon-Wrapped Corn on the Cob with Charred Lime Crema
- Seattle Mayor Ed Murray denies knowing accuser in sex-abuse lawsuit, who says ‘I have nothing to hide’
- Boeing plans hundreds of layoff notices for engineers this week
All anthracite. Strong. #GoCougs pic.twitter.com/hN8Uc5CWJ1
— WSU Cougars (@WSUCougars) April 19, 2017
Classic!! #GoCougs pic.twitter.com/QdHGJzVdKK
— WSU Cougars (@WSUCougars) April 19, 2017
#GoCougs pic.twitter.com/WuHD3w5Vta
— WSU Cougars (@WSUCougars) April 19, 2017
Icy whites! ’nuff said #GoCougs pic.twitter.com/FfDyw2uGUe
— WSU Cougars (@WSUCougars) April 19, 2017
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.