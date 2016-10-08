Follow along live as the WSU Cougars look to play spoiler as they take on the No. 15 Stanford Cardinal on the road.

After a 51-33 romp over the Ducks in Pullman, the WSU Cougars hit the road looking for an upset against the No. 15 Stanford Cardinal.

WSU’s offense has clicked in recent weeks, and will look to feast on a Cardinal defense missing its top two cornerbacks. The Cardinal, meanwhile, returns home after getting dismantled in Seattle against Washington.

Follow along for live updates, photos and analysis as the Cougs look to stay undefeated in Pac-12 play.