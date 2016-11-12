A representative from the Holiday Bowl was in Pullman Saturday night to watch the Cougars take on California. Harry Melkerson, a member of the Holiday Bowl’s Board of Directors, said WSU is one of four teams the bowl’s selection committee is watching with interest.

PULLMAN – How’s San Diego sound for Christmas, Washington State fans?

A representative from the Holiday Bowl was in Pullman Saturday night to watch the Cougars take on California.

Harry Melkerson, a member of the Holiday Bowl’s Board of Directors, said before the game WSU is one of four teams the bowl’s selection committee is watching with interest.

Colorado, Utah and Stanford are the other three teams the Holiday Bowl is interested in based on current standings.

The Holiday Bowl will be played at Qualcomm Stadium on Dec. 27 at 4:30 p.m., with the two participating teams scheduled to arrive in San Diego the Friday before Christmas.

The Holiday Bowl is third behind the Rose Bowl and Alamo Bowl in the pecking order of Pac-12 bowl games. The game matches a Pac-12 team against a Big Ten team, and Melkerson said bowl officials are currently interested in Penn State, Minnesota and Northwestern.

Melkerson said his job as bowl representative isn’t to evaluate the team’s play, but to foster relationships.

“We’re more into establishing relationships with the school, AD, alumni association and introducing what we do into the market before we get to bowl week,” Melkerson said.

The Cougars last played in the Holiday Bowl in 2003, when 15th-ranked WSU beat No. 5 Texas 28-20 by outscoring the Longhorns 19-0 in the third quarter and holding off a Texas rally at the end.

The Cougars are ranked 23rd in all three big national polls. They went into Saturday night’s game against Cal with a 6-0 record in the Pac-12.

Cal’s Webb grew up a Leach fan

Before he signed with Cal as a graduate transfer this year, Davis Webb played for Kliff Kingsbury at Texas Tech.

Kingsbury played for Leach at Texas Tech and now runs a variation of WSU coach Mike Leach’s Air Raid offense. It’s an offense that Webb watched and admired as a kid growing up in Prosper, Texas, during the heyday of the Leach era at Texas Tech.

“I’ve always been a fan of coach Leach and his offense ever since he’s been the winningest head coach at Texas Tech,” said Webb, who can rattle off a list of every Red Raiders quarterback who ever played for Leach. “Their offense has grown every year, but Leach still runs the basic concepts like mesh, cross and four verticals.”

Webb has NFL aspirations, but says that after he retires as a player, he wants to become a college football coach and run the Air Raid offense.

Webb was the Red Raiders’ starting quarterback as a freshman in 2013. He led Texas Tech to an 8-5 record and an upset win over No. 14 Arizona State in the Holiday Bowl that earned him bowl offensive MVP honors.

But by his junior year in 2015, he’d lost the starting job to Patrick Mahomes and opted to transfer at the end of the year.

“It wasn’t easy to be Holiday Bowl MVP and then not play my junior year,” Webb said. “I looked at it two ways. I could have been a bad teammate or I could have been a great teammate, always positive and looking for ways to get better. That’s how I approached it, and I left Texas Tech with nothing but respect for my teammates and coaches.

“I graduated from Texas Tech in 3½ years, and I was excited about that, but I missed college football because I didn’t play a lot my junior year and wanted to play my senior year.”