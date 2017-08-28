The coach from Port Orchard who played at Washington State won more than 400 career games.

Jud Heathcote, who started his Hall of Fame coaching career in Washington, died Monday in Spokane. He was 90.

Heathcote won more than 400 games as a college coach at Montana and Michigan State. He guided a Michigan State team that featured Magic Johnson to the 1979 NCAA championship and was inducted into the College Basketball Hall of Fame in 2009.

Heathcote was a three-sport athlete at South Kitsap High School who played basketball at Washington State in the late 1940s.

He coached for 14 seasons at West Valley High School before joining the WSU coaching staff as an assistant.

Michigan State coach Tom Izzo was hired by Heathcote and was promoted to replace him when he retired in 1995.

“The basketball world is a sadder place today with the passing of Jud Heathcote,” Izzo said. “No one cared more about the welfare of the game than Jud. He was a coach’s coach and a mentor to many. Our hearts are filled with sadness and deepest sympathy for his wife, Beverly, and the Heathcote family.

“Without a doubt, he was one of the most influential people in my life, giving me a chance when no one else would. Any coaching success I’ve ever had is because of him.”

After leaving Michigan State, Heathcote moved to Spokane and became an avid supporter of the Gonzaga basketball program.