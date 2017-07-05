The Richland High grad died Tuesday and was a three-time All-Star in Major League Baseball.

BOSTON — Gene Conley, the former Washington State standout who will be remembered as the only man to win a World Series and an NBA championship, has died. He was 86.

The Boston Red Sox, for whom Conley played from 1961-63, said he died Tuesday.

Conley helped pitch the Milwaukee Braves to a World Series championship in 1957 and won three NBA titles with the Boston Celtics.

Conley, who graduated from Richland High, led Washington State to its only appearance in the College World Series. In 1950, the Cougars advanced to the national title game and lost to Texas 3-0.

The Cougars won Pac Coast Conference titles in baseball and basketball with Conley in 1950.

Conley, who was 6 feet 8, was a right-hander and three-time All-Star who spent 11 years in baseball with four teams (Boston Braves and Red Sox, Milwaukee and Philadelphia). He was the winning pitcher for the National League in the All-Star Game in 1955, striking out the side in the 12th inning.

He was selected by the Celtics in the 10th round of the 1952 draft and, after spending most of the next six years playing only baseball, he returned to the NBA in 1958 and won three consecutive titles. He averaged 5.9 points and 6.3 rebounds in five seasons.

Born in Muskogee, Okla., Conley and his wife, Katie, established the Foxboro Paper Company in Foxborough, Mass.. They had three children and seven grandchildren.