TUCSON, Ariz. – Missing its top three scorers because of injuries, the Washington State women’s team lost to Arizona 56-55 on Sunday.

LaBrittney Jones scored the winning points for the Wildcats (11-6 overall, 2-4 Pac-12) on a put-back with 30 seconds left. She led Arizona with 15 points.

Junior guard Caila Hailey led WSU (8-10, 3-4) with a career-high 16 points. Sophomore Nike McClure, a graduate of W.F. West High School in Chehalis, had game-high totals of 13 rebounds and four blocks.

Each of the Cougars’ top three scorers — Borislava Hristova, Louise Brown and Chanelle Molina — is out indefinitely.

Molina suffered a leg injury in Friday’s loss at Arizona State, the same game where freshman Cameron Fernandez struck her head on the court, was carried off on a stretcher and hospitalized.

“Cam has been released from the hospital and is doing fine,” said a message on the program’s Twitter feed.

Those Cougars who played against Arizona had problems on offense. They shot 32.8 percent from the field, 42.9 percent from the free-throw line (6 of 14) and made 24 turnovers.

Arizona, which trailed by 12 points midway through the second quarter, shot 31.1 percent from the field but made 77.8 percent (14 of 18) from the line.

Oregon State women beat USC

LOS ANGELES – Kolbie Orum scored 16 points on 8-of-11 shooting to help 10th-ranked Oregon State defeat USC 74-60.

Orum also had nine rebounds for the Beavers (16-2, 5-1 Pac-12).

Maria Gulich added 11 points and 10 rebounds, and Breanna Brown and Mikayla Pivec — a graduate of Lynnwood High School — each had 10 points.

Sadie Edwards scored 17 points for USC (10-7, 1-5).

McPhee helps Stanford win

BOULDER, Colo. – Karlie Samuelson scored 20 points, Brittany McPhee added 18 and No. 13 Stanford posted an 84-70 victory over Colorado.

McPhee, a graduate of Mount Rainier High School in Des Moines, made 8 of 11 shots for the Cardinal (15-3, 5-1 Pac-12).

Kennedy Leonard had 22 points and seven assists for the Buffaloes (11-6, 1-5).

• Monique Billings scored a career-high 30 points and had 14 rebounds and six steals to lead No. 17 UCLA past visiting Oregon 79-63.

• Malia Nawahine and Emily Potter each scored 15 points to help host Utah beat No. 24 California 63-57.

Kristine Anigwe led Cal with 22 points, 10 rebounds and a career-high seven blocks.

USC men win

BOULDER, Colo. – Chimezie Metu scored a career-high 24 points, including a go-ahead hook shot with 29 seconds left, and the 25th-ranked USC men edged Colorado 71-68.

George King had a chance to tie the score at the buzzer, but his shot bounced off the rim.

King had 16 points for the Buffaloes, who have lost their first five Pac-12 games.