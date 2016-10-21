Washington State was 11th in the conference last year with 70.5 points per game, but coach Ernie Kent thinks he has a better lineup for his up-tempo system.

SAN FRANCISCO — Washington State coach Ernie Kent is obsessed with scoring, which makes sense considering the Cougars averaged just 70.5 points last season and ranked 11th in the Pac-12.

“Our mission was to go out and upgrade our guard play so we can play faster,” Kent said. “See more plays and make more plays.”

Admittedly, the reclamation project has taken longer than Kent would have liked. He begins his third season at WSU and the Cougars were picked to finish last in the Pac-12 preseason media poll for a second straight year.

It’s a dim forecast for a team that began Pac-12 play in 2015-16 with an attention-grabbing 85-78 win over No. 25 UCLA — Kent’s first win against a ranked team as WSU coach — before finishing with 17 straight defeats.

WSU bottomed out to a 1-17 last-place finish in the Pac-12 and 9-22 overall.

In two years, Kent is 22-40 and he’s watched seven players transfer out of the program.

This year, the Cougars bring in five freshmen, including Malachi Flynn, the star Bellarmine Prep point guard from Tacoma.

“This is the best team yet that’s suited for the style of play that we’ve been trying to put in,” Kent said. “Last year’s team left so many plays on the floor where we didn’t score points. We either didn’t see the play or didn’t have the ability to make the play.”

Kent hopes to get the Cougars running with a veteran-laden lineup that includes senior guards Ike Iroegbu and Charles Callison in the backcourt with Flynn alongside 7-foot senior center Conor Clifford and senior forward Josh Hawkinson.

Even though Hawkinson led WSU in scoring last season with 15.4 points per game, Kent doesn’t necessarily think he’ll score more points this season.

“We don’t have to worry about isolating him and getting him the ball every time down court because we got scorers all over the court now,” Kent said. “It’s a good thing because soon people won’t be able to key on him and try to double-team him.”

Last season’s downturn — WSU was 7-11 in the Pac-12 and 13-18 overall during Kent’s first year — puts pressure on him to show improvement.

“Success this season is us implementing the style of play where we can get those students back to the games,” Kent said. “Winning in year three is huge for us. We’ve got to turn that corner, and we’ve got those good seniors to do it. To me it’s just making a climb in the conference.”

Notes

• Oregon may not have junior forward Dillon Brooks, a Pac-12 player of the year candidate, for the season opener because he’s recovering from a foot injury.

• Arizona coach Sean Miller declined to address reports that sophomore guard Allonzo Trier was scratched from Friday’s Pac-12 media day in San Francisco due to eligibility concerns. Trier was replaced by senior guard Kadeem Allen.

• Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott said there’s no new development in the stalled negotiations with DirecTV. He’s been unable to reach an agreement with the country’s largest satellite-television provider to broadcast the Pac-12 Networks.