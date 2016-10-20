The WSU women’s basketball team returns four starters from last season’s team that finished ninth at 5-13 and was 14-16 overall.

Washington State coach June Daugherty spent 22 years coaching women’s basketball in the Pac-12 and she’s never seen the conference this competitive.

Last season the Pac-12 emerged as the best conference in the country with five teams advancing to the NCAA tournament, four to the Sweet 16, three to the Elite Eight and Washington and Oregon State making it to the Final Four.

“Looking at the returning players, obviously the great coaches in this league, the success that we had last year, and obviously the newcomers in the league, it’s going to be even better,” Daugherty said. “I really believe that.

“Were just looking forward to working hard and being ready for that type of competition. But as kind of a veteran in the Pac-12, this may be the best year ever. It’s an exciting time to be a part of it.”

The Cougars were picked 10th in the Pac-12 coaches preseason coaches poll.

WSU returns four starters including sophomore forward Borislava Hristova and junior guard Caila Hailey from last season’s team that finished ninth at 5-13 and was 14-16 overall.

“Last year was kind of more of a wake-up call for us because we were more underclassmen now we are upperclassmen, so we know what it’s going to be like this year,” Hailey said.

Barnes thanks Neighbors

New Arizona coach Adia Barnes thanked her former boss, Washington’s Mike Neighbors, for prepping her to become a head coach.

“He’s a great friend,” said Barnes, a former UW assistant who was an analyst for the WNBA’s Seattle Storm. “It was a hard decision leaving because I had a base there. I played for the Storm, a lot of things.”

The opportunity to return to Arizona where she starred was too good to pass up.

“It’s an honor,” Barnes said. “ … There is also a little bit more pressure because we were a top-10 team my last year.”

Commissioner wary of potential protests

In lieu of the national anthem protests sparked by San Francisco 49es quarterback Colin Kaepernick, Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott has talked to players in the conference about social demonstrations.

“Athletes have a platform and they have the opportunity to effect social change because of their celebrity, because of the attention,” he said. “With that opportunity comes responsibility as well to realize that you’re role models, people are paying attention to what you do.

“And with that there is an obligation. You have to hold yourself to a higher standard and treat that opportunity that you have with a measure of responsibility and maturity.”

Scott said he’s unaware if players in the Pac-12 are planning any type of protests.

Notes

• Unlike past years when Connecticut was a shoo-in to win the national title, Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer believes a handful of teams could win it. In addition to UConn, she included Notre Dame, Texas, Tennessee, UCLA, Washington and California as title contenders.

• Scott said the Big 12’s decision to not expand didn’t have an impact on the Pac-12.

• Scott would like to send a Pac-12 women’s basketball team to China to play a regular-season game. Last year, the Washington men’s basketball team played in China, where Stanford opens its 2016-17 season.