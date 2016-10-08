Washington State quarterback has been reading defenses well, coach says.

PALO ALTO, Calif. — The offensive line has gotten a lot of the credit for Washington State’s solid rushing performances against Oregon and Idaho, but some of its success also comes from the way quarterback Luke Falk has directed the offense in recent weeks.

“We’re getting a lot of credit for the other night, but it’s a team thing,” said offensive line coach Clay McGuire, whose unit drew high praise from Mike Leach after WSU’s last game. “Luke did a phenomenal job at the line of scrimmage making sure we didn’t run into bad fronts. We ran into what we wanted to run into.”

Falk, who made his 20th career start for the Cougars against Stanford on Saturday night at Stanford Stadium and has been efficient for WSU lately.

But after going two games with no picks, the junior quarterback threw his third interception of the year in the first quarter against Stanford.

Falk was picked off on the second play from scrimmage by Stanford safety Dallas Lloyd, who ran the ball back 14 yards.

Fortunately for the Cougs, the Cardinal’s 50-yard field goal attempt off the turnover was unsuccessful. Kicker Conrad Ukropina sent the ball into the left upright.

Falk went into the Stanford game with 12 touchdown passes, but he had only one touchdown pass against Oregon.

San Fran connection

Two years in a row now, the Cougars have signed defensive backs from City College of San Francisco that have turned out to be integral members of the defense. Shalom Luani played at City College in 2014 before joining the Cougars in 2015, while Robert Taylor played at City College last season and joined the Cougars this summer.

The Cougars also signed City College’s Anthony Gordon as part of their 2016 recruiting class, and Gordon made the trip back to the Bay Area with WSU’s travel squad.

The Cougars have defensive assistant David Lose to thank for their connection with the City College coaching staff. Lose played on the same Arena Football 2’s Stockton Lightning team as City College head football coach Jim Collins.

Lose got Luani on the Cougars’ radar two years ago, and running backs coach Jim Mastro — who recruits the Bay Area for WSU — and defensive coordinator Alex Grinch have been in contact with Collins and his staff ever since.

City College is located about 30 miles northwest of Palo Alto. With their City College team on a bye week, defensive coordinator Bret Jones and receivers coach Andre Kelley made the trip to Stanford Stadium to watch their former players.

Cougs show off gear

The Cougs showed off a new uniform combination for the second week in a row, taking the field against Stanford in gray pants, white jerseys and gray helmets featured brand-new white Cougars logos and white face masks.

Against Oregon, the Cougars debuted anthracite gray helmets for the first time this season.

Stanford’s injury woes

Stanford was without injured right tackle Casey Tucker Saturday night. To compensate for Tucker’s absence, the Cardinal moved left guard David Bright to right tackle and gave Brandon Fanaika the start at left guard.

As expected, the Cardinal was without its top two cornerbacks — Alijah Holder and Quenton Meeks. Instead, Alamein Murphy and Terrence Alexander started at corner for the second-straight game.

Cougs’ lineup

Luani earned his second-straight start at nickelback, which gave Taylor his second-straight start at free safety. Logan Togo earned his second start of the season at rush linebacker, and his first since the opener against Eastern Washington. Garrett McBroom started his second straight game at defensive end in place of Dan Ekuale.