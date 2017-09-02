Luke Falk was splendid in the Cougars’ victory, completing his first 20 passes to start the game. He went into halftime with a perfect completion percentage – 20 for 20 — for 175 yards, two touchdowns and a 206.5 passer rating.

PULLMAN — The streak is over.

After losing five consecutive season openers under coach Mike Leach, Washington State has finally won one.

On the night in which Luke Falk became Washington State’s career leader in touchdown passes, the Cougars beat Montana State 31-0 to begin this season on a different note than any of the previous five under Leach.

It also marked the first time since a 42-0 victory against Idaho in 2013 that the Cougars have shut out an opponent.

Falk was splendid in the Cougars’ victory, completing his first 20 passes to start the game. He went into halftime with a perfect completion percentage – 20 for 20 — for 175 yards, two touchdowns and a 206.5 passer rating.

His first score of the night came early, on WSU’s first offensive series. Falk led the offense on a 12-play, 73-yard drive that burned 6:12 off the clock and culminated in a 12-yard shovel pass to James Williams.

That touchdown pass — the 90th in Falk’s career — tied the Cougars’ senior quarterback with Connor Halliday atop WSU’s career touchdown-passes list.

Falk took sole possession of that record early in the second quarter. This time, the scoring catch went to Tavares Martin Jr., whose 6-yard grab will forever be known as Luke Falk career touchdown No. 91.

Falk completed 20 of 20 passes to start the game, coming three passes short of tying Aaron Rodgers’ 2004 Pac-12 record of 23 consecutive completions.

“I couldn’t be more proud of him,” said Halliday, who watched Falk break his record in person from the stands at Martin Stadium.

“I thought he was steady and consistent,” Leach said. “He went out there and stayed within himself pretty good, didn’t try to do too much. He read the field pretty good, attacked the field pretty good. Good job leading the unit.”

Falk’s first incompletion came on the second play of the third quarter, when his pass meant for Isaiah Johnson-Mack fell incomplete.

Still, the quarterback finished 33 of 39 for 311 yards and three touchdowns.

“I thought we were pretty steady on offense.” Leach said. “We had some plays I’d like back, but we had a steadiness and consistency I thought was positive for the first game.”

Along with Falk’s perfect first half, the Cougars’ defense also put up quite the show.

The defense forced a three-and-out on MSU’s opening possession, and seemed hell bent on tackling Bobcats quarterback Chris Murray into submission.

Murray, who is known more for his athleticism than his passing ability, did not attempt a pass until the 2:49 mark of the first quarter. He did not complete a pass until the Bobcats’ fourth offensive series, when, with 5:48 left in the second quarter, he connected with receiver Mitchell Herbert for 8 yards.

In between, the Cougars’ defense went after Murray with a vengeance. Hercules Mata’afa had 1½ sacks and 2½ tackles for loss by halftime — and that doesn’t account for two other instances in which he blasted Murray to the turf just as the quarterback released the ball.

Derek Moore, Jahad Woods and Garrett McBroom also took their turns harassing the Bobcats’ quarterback, with each defender notching half a sack as they took a team approach to corralling Murray.

Strong safety Jalen Thompson joined in on the fun late in the third quarter, when he picked off a long pass from Murray for his first career interception.

MSU managed only 76 offensive yards through the first half and finished with 143.

The Cougars went into halftime with 217 offensive yards and a 14-0 lead, and might have led by another score if Johnson-Mack had not fumbled on a reception in the red zone that MSU then recovered.

WSU’s next score came with 7:09 remaining in the third quarter and the Cougars facing a third-and-two from the Montana State 29.

Falk handed the ball to Jamal Morrow, who cut around two players, and sneaked his way around the defense for a highlight reel-worthy 29-yard rushing touchdown.

Falk wasn’t the only record-breaking offensive player Saturday night at Martin Stadium.

Sophomore James Williams got the start at running back, and had 13 receptions for 163 yards and a touchdown — setting a single-game school record for receptions and receiving yards by a running back.

He added to his stat line with a 24-yard catch-and-run touchdown reception from Falk early in the fourth quarter that up the Cougars up 28-0.

MSU’s best scoring chance came after Johnson-Mack’s fumble, when Murray managed to move the offense 18 yards to give Luke Daly a shot at a 42-yard field goal. But Daly’s kick was wide left.

The Bobcats never found any rhythm on offense. Their longest drive came in the second quarter, when Murray spun away from the defense to scurry for 17 yards and a first down.

But that drive, as so many before it, ended in a punt after Dan Ekuale and Nnamdi Oguayo neutralized any offensive momentum the Bobcats might have started to gain by stuffing freshman running back Troy Andersen on back-to-back plays before Oguayo knocked Murray to the turf to force an incompletion on third-and-four.