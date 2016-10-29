Freshman Derek Moore made his first start for Washington State against Oregon State on Saturday as the Cougars reshuffled their defensive line because of Robert Barber’s suspension.

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Freshman Derek Moore made his first start for Washington State against Oregon State on Saturday as the Cougars reshuffled their defensive line because of Robert Barber’s suspension.

Barber did not travel to Corvallis with the team because his suspension from school began on Friday, and the Cougars appeared to miss his presence on the defensive line, giving up 232 offensive yards to Oregon State in the first quarter alone.

Barber, a 6-foot-3, 305-pound senior from American Samoa, was expelled by the WSU Student Conduct Board in September for allegedly assaulting another WSU student at a party and knocking him unconscious.

Until Saturday, Barber had played in 35 career games and started every game for WSU this season, totaling 11 tackles including 2.5 for loss, and was second on the defense with two sacks. He’d also had an interception, a pass breakup and a field-goal block this year.

With Barber out of the lineup, the Cougars started the game in a four-man front, with Moore at end and Hercules Mata’afa and Dan Ekuale at tackle. Frankie Luvu also earned his first career start at rush linebacker.

The Cougars used several different configurations on the front line. Depending on the package, they showed a three-man configuration with Ekuale at tackle, and Mata’afa and Nnamdi Oguayo or Garrett McBroom at the two end spots, or a combination of Ekuale, McBroom or Ngalu Tapa at tackle, with Mata’afa and Oguayo at end.

The tackle spot isn’t foreign to Ekuale (6-3, 290). He spent some time at the position early in fall camp as a cross-training measure to ensure the Cougars had a backup plan at a position where depth is thin. Ekuale started the first three games at end this season, but then lost his spot to McBroom.

He’s WSU’s best replacement for Barber at tackle in part because he’s more experienced – 33 career games, five starts – than Tapa, a sophomore who’s listed on the depth chart as the backup nose tackle.

Tapa, a 6-2, 319-pound lineman from Sacramento, has played in all seven games, tallying two tackles.

Falk starts, O’Connell does not

The Cougars were also missing a vital cog on the offensive line. Left guard Cody O’Connell left the Arizona State game in the second quarter last week, and did not return.

O’Connell warmed up with the team on Saturday and was dressed for the game, but B.J. Salmonson made his first career start at left guard instead.

Quarterback Luke Falk made his 23rd career start for the Cougars and showed no ill effects from the left arm injury he appeared to suffer in the fourth quarter of last week’s game against Arizona State.

Morrow hits milestone

Junior running back Jamal Morrow entered the Oregon State game with the record for career receptions by a Cougars running back. With eight receptions against Arizona State, Morrow increased his career total to 126 receptions, supplanting Steve Broussard, who had 120 receptions from 1987-89.

Lucky Morrow calls it again

Morrow made headlines this week when WSU coach Mike Leach explained that he chose the running back to represent the team in the coin toss before every game based in part because of his appearance on “The Price is Right.”

Morrow has, however, proved to be quite the lucky charm for the Cougars. Morrow has captained 17 games in his WSU career. He called tails at Reser Stadium and won again, and is now 7-1 in the coin toss in his career, clarifying what WSU had listed previously.

Beavers get Nall back

Oregon State starting running back Ryan Nall returned against Washington State after missing last week’s game against UW with a foot injury.

Despite missing one game this season, Nall entered Saturday night’s contest as Oregon State’s leading rusher, with 64 carries for 464 yards and six touchdowns. He made an instant impact against the Cougars, scoring the game’s first touchdown when he dashed through the middle of the WSU defense midway through the first quarter on an 89-yard touchdown run.

Nall followed up with a 19-yard receiving touchdown later in the first quarter that put the Beavers up 14-0 early.

Grove comes to see Hercules

Bellator mixed martial arts star Kendall Grove was at the game at Reser Stadium Saturday night. Grove’s brother is Oregon State associate head coach Chad Kauha’aha’a.

But Grove is also the brother-in-law of WSU defensive end Hercules Mata’afa. He’s married to Mata’afa’s sister, Anna.