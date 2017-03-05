Four Washington State pitchers combined for a no-hitter in a 7-3 victory over visiting Stephen F. Austin in the second game of a doubleheader at Bailey-Brayton Field Sunday afternoon.

Four Washington State pitchers combined for a no-hitter in a 7-3 victory over Stephen F. Austin in the second game of a doubleheader at Bailey-Brayton Field on Sunday afternoon.

The Cougars (6-4) won the opener 10-5 and swept the three-game series.

Cougars starter Cody Anderson earned the win after striking out six and allowing just three unearned runs in six innings. Joe Rosenstein followed with 11/3 innings of work and Isaac Mullins got the final two outs of the eighth. Scotty Sunitsch worked a scoreless ninth to post the 24th no-hitter in school history and fifth combined no-hitter.

In the opener, WSU erased a 5-0 deficit with 10 unanswered runs, scoring in six straight innings and received solid performances out of the bullpen. Leadoff hitter Dillon Plew led the Cougars with three runs scored and two RBI while reaching base four times and right fielder J.J. Hancock drove in two runs, including a solo homer.

Baseball

Four Washington pitchers combined on a three-hit shutout as the Huskies beat Sacramento State 4-0 at Husky Ballpark. Washington (7-4) took three of four in the series against the Hornets (7-4).

Freshman lefty Chris Micheles was outstanding over five shutout innings to pick up his first career win. He allowed two hits, walked two and struck out three.

The Huskies got on the board in the third inning when MJ Hubbs hit a run-scoring triple. In the sixth, Joey Morgan scored on a wild pitch. In the eighth inning, Jack Meggs hit a two-run single. Willie MacIver had three hits for the Huskies.

• Dalton Hurd drove in three runs with three hits as Seattle University beat Sacred Heart 6-4 at Bannerwood Park in Bellevue. The Redhawks (4-7) finished 2-2 in the series against Sacred Heart (5-6).

Connor Moore pitched 51/3 innings of shutout relief for Seattle U, allowing only three hits and striking out six. Aaron Stroosma and Jeffrey Morgan each had two hits for the Redhawks.

• Gonzaga (5-6) finished a four-game series at California with a win and a loss. The Zags won the first game 8-3 (it was postponed by rain on Saturday). Cal won the second game 9-5.

Softball

Washington scored three runs in the eighth inning to defeat Northwestern 3-0 on the final day of the Judi Garman Classic in Fullerton, Calif.

Madi Schreyer started in the circle for the Huskies (15-3). She pitched five innings and gave up only three hits. Taran Alvelo (9-1) came in as relief in the sixth inning and allowed only two hits.

In the eighth, Morganne Flores singled home the go-ahead run, a second run scored on a Wildcats (6-12) throwing error and Flores came home on Alyssa Simons’ sacrifice fly.

• Seattle U beat Hawaii 4-1 at the Malihini Kipa Aloha Tournament in Honolulu. Alyssa Reuble pitched 51/3 innings for the Redhawks (5-13), allowing one run on five hits. Andie Larkins secured the save. Maddy Kristjanson hit a two-run homer.

Women’s tennis

Washington won 5-2 against Northwestern at Nordstrom Tennis Center. Miki Kobayashi and Katarina Kopcalic won their singles and doubles matches for the Huskies (11-3).

Men’s golf

Washington State’s Zach Anderson finished in fifth place at the Desert Mountain Intercollegiate in Scottsdale, Ariz. Anderson shot a 5-under 211 over three rounds and was five shots behind tournament winner Lee Hodges of Alabama. The Cougars finished seventh at 6-over 870. Host Michigan won at 13-under 851.

Men’s basketball

For the first time since 2013, Western Washington is in the NCAA Division II tournament as the GNAC’s automatic qualifier. The Vikings, the No. 3 seed in the West Region, will travel to La Jolla, Calif. Western Washington (25-5) will play No. 6 seed Chico State on Friday.

Women’s basketball

Eastern Washington’s Delaney Hodgins was named to the Big Sky All-Conference first team. Tisha Phillips was named to the second team and fellow Eagles senior Ashli Payne made honorable mention.