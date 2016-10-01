Pac-12 is looking at other avenues to help football games become available to fans.

PULLMAN – Larry Scott, the Pac-12 commissioner, was at Martin Stadium on Saturday night to watch the Cougars take on Oregon in person. Unfortunately for DirecTV subscribers, Scott didn’t have good news when asked about the conference’s ongoing negotiations to have DirecTV carry the Pac-12 Network.

“I don’t have any update. Our team is talking to them regularly,” Scott said. “There has been no progress, unfortunately and it’s very frustrating for fans as it is for us in our fifth season, that DirecTV customers are not able to get it.”

Scott pointed to the Pac-12’s recent deal with over-the-top provider Sling TV as one of the ways that the conference has tried to think outside of the box to get the Pac-12 Network into as many homes as possible, but did not have any numbers as to how many subscribers Sling TV has picked up since it began carrying the Pac-12 Network this fall.

“The industry is changing rapidly and in the next couple of years there’s gonna be a lot more ways for fans to access our content,” Scott said.

Also, it doesn’t appear as if the Pac-12 Network is going to change its ownership model any time soon. Unlike the Big Ten Network and the SEC Network, which are partially owned by the conferences and partially owned by Fox and ESPN, respectively, the Pac-12 owns 100 percent of the Pac-12 Network, the idea behind it being that the conference membership would get to keep 100 percent of the profits.

However, this gives the Pac-12 Network less bargaining power than its counterparts, the SEC Network and Big Ten Network have when trying to negotiate deals with cable providers.

Still, the Pac-12 seems determined to wait out this stalemate with DirecTV.

“We are always looking at the landscape and we believe we have the best model for us long-term,” Scott said, adding that as the media industry evolves, having full ownership and control of content will become increasingly valuable.

New starters on defense

The Cougars debuted a new starting lineup on defense, with Robert Taylor earning his second career start at free safety while Shalom Luani moved down to start at nickelback. Luani played some at nickelback against Idaho, too. On the defensive line, junior-college transfer Garrett McBroom earned his first career start at defensive end in place of Dan Ekuale.

Could WSU play a football game overseas?

Cal opened its season in Sydney, Australia, against Hawaii. Could Washington State find itself in an overseas football game in the near future? Perhaps.

“I could see our Australia game potentially being an annual game,” Scott said. “Sonny Dykes at Cal told all our coaches what a great experience it is.”

WSU coach Mike Leach has also expressed interest in playing a game overseas, Scott said.

“I’ve discussed it with Mike Leach. He’s spent a lot of time in Europe proselytizing American football and I know he’s keen to play a game overseas at some point as well.”

The Pac-12 has tried in recent years to expand its presence overseas through sporting events in countries such as Australia and China because Scott says its membership is very invested in globalization.

“The impetus is the priority for our universities. Our universities are global, have global student bodies and global faculty and global alumni,” Scott said. “If athletics is the front porch of universities, then we have a role to play in helping our universities as they globalize.”

Sell out for WSU

Saturday night’s game against Oregon marked the eight sellout for WSU at Martin Stadium in the Mike Leach era. WSU sold out the season opener against Eastern Washington as well.