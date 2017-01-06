The Cougars, who shot 80 percent in the fourth quarter, knocked off visiting UCLA 82-73 for one of the biggest victories in program history.

PULLMAN – Freshman guard Chanelle Molina could feel the confidence growing as Washington State battled No. 9 UCLA in a Pac-12 women’s basketball game Friday night.

Molina scored a career-high 33 points and the Cougars upset UCLA 82-73 for one of the biggest victories in program history.

“Every defensive stop and every basket we made gave us adrenaline to keep playing,” Molina said. “This is my first 30-point game of my career, and it came against a really good team.”

Molina made 13 of 20 shots and added seven assists and five rebounds.

“She’s blessed with so much athleticism and talent,” WSU coach June Daugherty said. “She’s such a competitor, such a winner.”

The Cougars (7-8 overall, 2-2 Pac-12) outscored the Bruins 31-21 and made 80 percent of their shots (12 of 15) in the fourth quarter before 820 spectators. WSU made 52.3 percent of its shots overall.

Because of injuries, the Cougars were missing leading scorer Borislava Hristova and third-leading scorer Louise Brown.

The Bruins (11-3, 2-1) are the second-highest-ranked team WSU has defeated; the Cougars beat No. 8 Maryland in 2014.

Jordin Canada had 19 points for UCLA, which shot 34.1 percent from the field and 54.5 percent from the free-throw line.

“We got out-focused,” Bruins coach Cori Close said. “We got outhustled and all the credit to WSU. The amount of layups that we missed and the free throws we missed speaks to our lack of focus.”

Oregon State’s Pivec excels

BERKELEY, Calif. – Freshman Mikayla Pivec, a graduate of Lynnwood High School, scored a career-high 19 points to lead No. 16 Oregon State to a 66-56 victory over 20th-ranked California.

Pivec made 8 of 13 shots for the Beavers (14-1, 3-0), who have won 11 in a row.

Kristine Anigwe scored 26 points for the Golden Bears (13-2, 1-2).

• Quinn Dornstauder had 15 points and nine rebounds to help No. 19 Arizona State beat host Utah 66-44.

The Sun Devils led 22-5 after the first quarter.

• Kennedy Leonard had 20 points and nine assists to lead host Colorado to a 65-56 victory over Arizona.

Note

• Duke men’s coach Mike Krzyzewski has undergone back surgery and his doctor, Allan Friedman, said the procedure “went exactly as planned.”

Krzyzewski, 69, had the operation to remove a fragment of a herniated disk in his lower back, a procedure school officials estimated will keep him away from the team for about four weeks.