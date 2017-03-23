Junior wide receiver Kyrin Priester is back on the roster.

Washington State’s spring football practices began Thursday afternoon in Pullman.

The Cougars will practice on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays through the annual Crimson and Gray game at Joe Albi Stadium on April 22 at 2 p.m.

They’ll wrap up spring drills with a final practice on April 25.

Here are some initial thoughts on the roster the Cougars released Thursday:

• Kyrin Priester is back on the roster. As reported Thursday, the junior wide receiver has rejoined the team, although he still has some work to do to play next season.

• A few contributors have left the program, however. Notably, fourth-year juniors Carlos Freeman, Charleston White and Darius Lemora are no longer listed on the roster. Nor is Kameron Powell, a former four-star recruit who was a redshirt freshman last season.

• Cody O’Connell was already the team’s largest player, and he has gained as much mass this offseason than any other Cougar. He’s closing in on 400 pounds after packing on 16 pounds. He’s also apparently still growing, having added an inch this offseason. O’Connell stands at a sturdy 6-foot-9, 370 pounds.

O’Connell narrowly edges out Andre Dillard, who added 15 pounds, for the offseason’s biggest weight gainer. Dillard has grown from a 245-pound basketball player into WSU’s starting left tackle. Dillard’s transformation appears complete – he now stands 6-5, 310 pounds.

• Another big gainer on the offensive line is Frederick Mauigoa. Mauigoa is still in his first year of college – he’ll be a true sophomore next year – but is likely to be WSU’s starting center. He’s a little more suited for trench fighting after putting on 16 pounds, putting him at 305.

• On the defensive side, the Cougars are still emphasizing speed. Rush linebacker Dylan Hanser lost 10 pounds.