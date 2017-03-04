Aaron Holiday scored 16 points and No. 3 UCLA rallied with a 14-0 run in the second half to beat Washington State 77-68 for its ninth straight victory and a 16-1 finish at home.

LOS ANGELES – Aaron Holiday scored 16 points and No. 3 UCLA rallied with a 14-0 run in the second half to beat Washington State 77-68 on Saturday night for its ninth straight victory and a 16-1 finish at home.

Isaac Hamilton added 14 points and Thomas Welsh collected 13 points and 11 rebounds for the Bruins (28-3 overall, 15-3 Pac-12), who played without injured TJ Leaf.

UCLA’s Lonzo Ball had 12 points and 14 assists to surpass Gary Payton’s freshman Pac-12 assist record; Ball has 241 assists. Former Sonic Payton played college ball at Oregon State.

Charles Callison led the Cougars (13-17, 6-12) with 25 points.

Josh Hawkinson added 16 points and 14 rebounds, becoming the school’s career rebounding leader. Hawkinson has 1,003 rebounds; Steve Puidokas grabbed 992 from 1974 to 1977.

WSU is the 10th seed in the Pac-12 tournament and will face seventh-seeded Colorado in a first-round game at 6 p.m. Wednesday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.