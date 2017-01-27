Karlie Samuelson contributed 16 points and seven rebounds to help No. 10 Stanford turn a dominating interior performance into a 76-54 women’s basketball victory over Washington State and maintain a share of first-place in the Pac-12.

PULLMAN – Karlie Samuelson contributed 16 points and seven rebounds to help No. 10 Stanford turn a dominating interior performance into a 76-54 women’s basketball victory over Washington State on Friday night and maintain a share of first place in the Pac-12.

Samuelson, whose 43.9 percent career three-point shooting is third in the nation, made 4 of 9 from beyond the arc.

The Cardinal (18-3 overall, 8-1 Pac-12) shot 51.9 percent from the field and outrebounded the Cougars by 16.

Pinelopi Pavlopoulou and Alexys Swedlund led WSU (3-6, 8-12) with 13 points each.

Stanford burst to a 10-1 lead and the Cougars made a mere 4 of 12 shots in the first quarter of a game with an attendance of 626.

The Cardinal clamped down on shooters, holding WSU to 28.6 percent in the first half while building a 41-24 lead at the break. Stanford made 59.8 percent of its shots in the first half.

Stanford improved to 61-0 against WSU dating to 1983. The Cardinal is tied with Washington — its opponent on Sunday in Seattle — and Oregon State for the conference lead.

UCLA women win

LOS ANGELES – Jordin Canada scored 26 points to lead 13th-ranked UCLA to a 69-60 victory over No. 16 Arizona State.

UCLA (16-4, 7-2 Pac-12) won its fifth straight game after consecutive losses to Washington State and Washington on the road.

Sophie Brunner led Arizona State (14-6, 5-4) with 16 points. Robbi Ryan added 13 points.

UCLA won its 24th game in a row at Pauley Pavilion, dating to last season.

The Bruins led by as many as 18 points in the first half, and the Sun Devils cut the deficit to five points in the fourth quarter but couldn’t get closer.

• Sydney Wiese scored 12 points, including a three-pointer with 1:36 to play, Katie McWilliams had a steal in the final seconds and No. 11 Oregon State beat host Oregon 43-40 to win its 12th straight over the Ducks and fourth in a row overall.

Oregon State (19-2, 8-1) outscored Oregon 20-8 in the third quarter.

The Ducks (4-5, 14-7) outscored the Beavers in each of the three other quarters. Oregon State had five points in the second quarter, the lowest-scoring quarter in program history.

• Freshman Ja’Tavia Tapley scored 15 points to lead host USC to a 58-54 victory over Arizona.