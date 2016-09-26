Prosecutors announced Shalom Luani will not be charged with assault because there's a high possibility he might have been acting in self defense

Washington State safety Shalom Luani will not be charged with assault, Whitman County Prosecutor Denis Tracy announced Monday afternoon.

Tracy’s decision was the opposite of the recommendation the Pullman Police Department made after it concluded its investigation into the case that occurred August 24, in which Luani, a WSU senior, was accused of breaking a man’s nose outside a Domino’s Pizza in Pullman.

The victim, a man named Kyle Medina, was named in a letter Tracy wrote and released to the press on Monday, announcing his decision.

In his letter, Tracy wrote that there was enough evidence to prove beyond reasonable doubt that Luani hit Medina once, with a fist to the nose.

However, Tracy noted, “in order to prove that a criminal assault happened, the prosecutor must not only prove that the suspect hit someone, but the prosecutor must also prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the suspect was not acting in selt defense.”

“In this case, it is my view that no reasonable jury could conclude beyond a reasonable doubt that Mr. Luani was not acting in self defense,” Tracy wrote.

WSU coach Mike Leach had long maintained that there was more to Luani’s alleged assault than met the eye. Days after the incident occurred, Leach told reporters he had reason to believe that Luani was jumped by at least six men when he left the Domino’s Pizza restaurant that night.

Pullman Police commander Chris Tennant originally told reporters that Luani got belligerent in the pizza place because he was upset his pizza order was taking too long, and he shoved the victim’s head into the door on his way out of the restaurant, before punching the victim once outside.

However, Tracy’s review of the investigation appeared to corroborate Leach’s assertion that Luani might have been ambushed outside the restaurant. It also showed that Medina might have started the altercation in the restaurant.

“The reports and video show that there was pushing and pulling back and forth inside the pizza place, with the physical contact between Mr. Medina and Mr. Luani being started by Mr. Medina,” Tracy wrote. “It concluded with Mr. Luani pushing Mr. Medina in the face, while Mr. Medina pulls his head back, and while Mr. Luani is walking away.

“Although there does appear to be some physical contact in that push, Mr. Medina is not injured in any way. Mr. Medina quickly follows Mr. Luani outside and is in turn quickly followed by a number of other your men. Mr. Medina and the other young men confront Mr. Luani outside.”

Pullman Police Chief Gary Jenkins said two weeks ago that Luani told the police at the scene of the alleged crime that he was jumped by six men. Luani claimed he was acting in self defense and said that his attackers left him with a concussion.

However, Jenkins also said in that interview that even though police did talk to one person at the scene who corroborated Luani’s version of events, that person declined to provide a name, and the police never found this person again.

In his letter detailing his summation of the case, Tracy points out that there’s no video for what happened outside the Domino’s, and that while Medina was hit once and suffered a broken nose, Luani was also hit “multiple times, and according to witnesses, was pushed to the ground and possibly had his head pushed into a parked car.”

“He suffered multiple injuries to his face and head, had his shirt ripped, and according to a medical report, suffered a concussion,” Tracy wrote. “A friend of Mr. Luani happened to be passing and saw him being hit and stepped in to stop the fight.

“Given all that, in my opinion, no reasonable jury could conclude beyond a reasonable doubt that the punch to Mr. Medina’s nose was not in self defense. Since I cannot prove that Mr. Luani was not acting in self defense. I cannot prove that he committed a criminal assault.”

Tracy concluded that Medina and Luani were both the victims of minor assaults, but have requested that no charges be filed against the other.

Leach said Monday that he had no comment on Tracy’s decision to not charge his player, but added, “I’m just rooting for justice to happen on all fronts.”