WSU gets a day game for the first time since its Sept. 17 win over Idaho
Washington State has been a staple of the #Pac12AfterNight lineup this season, playing six-straight games that kicked off at 6 p.m. or later.
But the Cougs will finally get to play in the daylight next week, when Arizona comes to Martin Stadium for a sold out game on Dad’s Weekend.
WSU’s Nov. 5 contest against the Wildcats is slated for a 1 p.m. kickoff, and the game will be broadcast on the Pac-12 Network.
The Wildcats are 2-6 overall and fighting to keep their bowl hopes alive. Rich Rodriguez’s squad is 0-5 in Pac-12 play and coming off a 34-10 defeat to Stanford.
Meanwhile, the Cougs are flying high, having just beaten Oregon State 35-31 to win their sixth-straight game and begin conference play 5-0 for the first time since 2002.
