WSU great Mike Utley was officially inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame on Tuesday
Former Washington State offensive lineman Mike Utley was officially inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame on Tuesday night during a ceremony at the National Football Foundation Awards Dinner in New York City.
Utley is the first WSU player to get inducted to the College Football Hall of Fame in 2008. He joins center Mel Hein (first Cougar ever enshrined, in 1954), tackle Glen “Turk” Edwards (enshrined in 1975), running back Rueben Mayes (enshrined in 2008), former coaches Orin “Babe” Hollingbery (1979), Forest “Evy” Evashevski (2000) and William “Lone Star” Dietz (2012) to became the seventh Cougar in the College Football Hall of Fame.
Utley played for WSU from 1984-88 and finished his Cougars career as a consensus first team All-American and a two-time All-Pac-10 first team selection.
Utley was drafted by the Detroit Lions in the third round of the 1989 NFL Draft, and he played three NFL seasons before sustaining a spinal cord injury that left him paralyzed from the chest down. Since his accident, Utley has dedicated himself to helping others who suffer from spinal cord injuries through his Mike Utley Foundation. Utley was the recipient of the Walter Camp Man of the Year Award in 2006 and the WSU Alumni Achievement Award in 2007.
