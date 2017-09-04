The last time WSU played Boise State, they did poorly and brought about Mike Leach's infamous "junior college softball team" rant about their lack of toughness. But, it's a new season, say the Cougs.

We are rapidly approaching the 2017 edition of the game that the Washington State Junior College softball team played against the Boise State football team in Boise last year.

OK, not really.

But it was after the Boise State game last year – which WSU lost 31-28 in Boise – that WSU football coach Mike Leach angrily called out his team and questioned their toughness.

The key quote from that memorable, inflammatory press conference:

“That’s what we are. A J.C. softball team – it’s not whether you win or lose, it’s ‘the team that wins is the one that has the most fun’,” Leach said last September. “Crap like that. All this stuff that has contaminated America where they give every little kid a trophy and don’t keep score in Little League anymore.”

“We should have won that game,” Leach said in Monday in the first of his weekly press conferences. “I didn’t think we executed well. I thought we were slow and tentative. Of course, none of that counts for this year.”

Things are, however, a bit different this year. WSU goes into this Saturday’s game against Boise State 1-0 and ranked 24th nationally, and will have the its home crowd to lean on as well.

The team has moved on in some regard, but that 31-28 loss to Boise State has not been forgotten.

“We’re just looking forward to running the ball. We didn’t run the ball for crap that game,” WSU offensive tackle Cole Madison said Saturday night. “We’ve just gotta pound it down and make something happen.”

Added running back James Williams, “Last year we played on their level. We just gotta keep up with our speed and stay on our level like (against Montana State). That’s what happened and the outcome was great. We’ve just gotta keep doing that every single week.

Offensive line benefits most from real time reps, says Leach

As a former offensive line coach, Leach has is intimately familiar with the nuances that go with playing the five positions up front. From that standpoint, he says getting that first game’s worth of experience was key for the growth of the Cougars’ offensive line.

“They played hard. They’re a position that, maybe more than most, benefits from that first game and film of the first game,” Leach said. “Because of all the positions on a football field, offensive line is the most choreographed. There’s five offensive linemen and if one of them isn’t where he’s supposed to be, potentially everyone else is screwed.

“And with offensive line, it’s a constant series of corrections. It’s the most technical position of all the positions, so sometimes seeing yourself out in there in a live game where there’s a tiny bit more pressure in how you are technically and how synchronized you are as a unit, there’s the most potential for growth.”

The offensive line is breaking in two new starters this season – Fred Mauigoa at center and B.J. Salmonson at right guard. They gave up two sacks against the Bobcats but had no major breakdowns.

“I saw some good things,” Leach said of his offensive line’s play in general. “They started slow but finished better than we’d started. They were a little inconsistent at times, but we didn’t have any lapses in effort, I didn’t think.”

Leach did not address the status of left tackle Andre Dillard, who left the Montana State game late in the fourth quarter after a teammate rolled onto his right leg at the end of a play.

If Dillard can’t play against Boise State, redshirt freshman Liam Ryan is listed as his backup, but there’s also the possibility that the Cougars might slide left guard Cody O’Connell over to tackle and use a backup at the left guard spot.

Leach said that he considers Noah Osur-Myers, Ryan and Josh Watson the team’s next three best offensive linemen – depending on position – who would be called upon to sub in for a starter.

Osur-Myers, a redshirt sophomore, has worked mostly at center but can also play guard. Watson, a redshirt freshman, is listed as the backup right tackle behind Madison.

High marks for the defense

Leach lauded his defense for recording their first shutout since 2013 in the 31-0 win over Montana State.

“I was very proud of our defense that they got a shutout,” Leach said. “Shutouts are hard, no matter who you play or when or where. They’re tough. So I was very proud of our defense for that.”

Leach also highlighted the play of senior tackle Dan Ekuale, who had two tackles including one for loss in the Cougars’ season opener.

Ekuale, “I thought played one of the best very games of our entire defense, this last game,” Leach said.

Leach not a fan of hurdling.

Running back James Williams made fans ooh and ahh when he hurdled over two Bobcats defenders to pick up an 8-yard gain in the second quarter.

But his head coach was not as impressed.

“I prefer they don’t,” Leach said when asked what he thought of his running backs hurdling. “It exposes you more than necessary and the landing on those things is fairly brutal. You get about as far as you would have if you lower your pads and run through somebody.”

“That play you’re referring to, I believe if he lowers his shoulder and tries to split those guys, he ends up approximately in the same place he did at the end,” Leach said.