Mike Leach channels his inner Marshawn Lynch, using one sentence to answer four question. Oh, and Leach and Todd Graham aren't friends. Not anymore, that is.

TEMPE, Ariz. – The Pirate went Beast Mode on Saturday night at Sun Devil Stadium.

Washington State football coach Mike Leach channeled his inner Marshawn Lynch at his post-game press conference, repeating the same answer to four different questions after WSU’s 37-32 win over Arizona State.

In what was surely unintentional homage to Lynch’s droll “I’m just here so I won’t get fined” response to every question posed to him at media day before Super Bowl XLIX in 2015, Leach rolled out one answer to every question about ASU’s game strategy.

Mike Leach declined to answer most questions about Arizona State’s strategy after his team beat the Sun Devils 37-32 Saturday night

“I respectfully decline to answer that at the risk of getting a public reprimand or fine, so any questions about them, I really don’t plan to answer,” Leach said when asked what the Sun Devils did defensively to sack WSU quarterback Luke Falk seven times.

Then, as an afterthought, “But I thought we could have played better on the O-line,” Leach said.

Leach’s response was a reaction to the Pac-12’s decision this week to fine him $10,000 and publicly reprimand him for suggesting that Arizona State steals its opponents signals.

Leach asserted earlier this week that the Sun Devils go to elaborate means to steal their opponents’ signs and hinted that the conference should launch an investigation into the matter. He was none too pleased when the Pac-12 decided to fine him.

And the Cougars’ head coach meant every word Saturday night when he said he wouldn’t answer any questions about ASU’s game strategy.

He used the same sentence to answer four different questions.

The way the last quarter of the last two games have unfolded, is that easily fixable?

Leach: “I respectfully decline to answer the question on the grounds that I may get a public reprimand or get fined.”

What kind of adjustments did your defense make to ASU’s wildcat direct snap formation?

Leach: “Again, I respectfully decline to answer on the grounds that I might get fined or publicly reprimanded, but I did think our defense adjusted well.”

“What did (ASU coach Todd) Graham have to say afterward?” one reporter asked.

The Pac-12 Network’s cameras captured the postgame handshake between the two coaches, and the microphone picked up Graham saying, “Good game Mike. Hey man, what you did in the newspaper is chicken(expletive). I’ve always respected you. For you to do that is bull(expletive).”

Todd Graham tells Mike Leach his comments about ASU sign-stealing are "chickenshit": pic.twitter.com/kC2KWsjIO3 — Deadspin (@Deadspin) October 23, 2016

Leach walked away without responding, and he didn’t take the bait in his postgame press conference either, saying only, “I respectfully decline to answer on the grounds I may be publicly reprimanded and fined.”

Tell us how you really feel, coach?