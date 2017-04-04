WSU has some young options at receiver, but no one has really separated from the pack yet. Logan Tago will be back this spring, and Fred Mauigoa is the front-runner for starting center position on the offensive line

PULLMAN – Gabe Marks and River Cracraft accounted for 1,595 receiving yards and 18 receiving touchdowns for Washington State between them last season,

That equates to about a third of the Cougars’ total receiving yardage and 45 percent of their touchdowns scored through the air.

Now two weeks into spring football, the battle to replace Marks and Cracraft is in full swing.

So far, all the receiving positions are still up for grabs, WSU coach Mike Leach said Tuesday after practice.

“This is straight up ‘What have you done for me lately?’ We don’t care what they did before,” Leach said. “

Isaiah Johnson-Mack, who was Marks’ main understudy at Z receiver last year, has “had a good camp,” Leach said, adding that Tavares Martin and Dezmon Patmon were good in practice on Tuesday.

On the inside, Kyle Sweet, Kyrin Priester, Robert Lewis and Renard Bell have all looked “pretty steady,” Leach said, adding that they’ll play eight receivers this fall, but will split up reps based on who’s performing well.

Steady is good, but the Cougars need some receivers to stand out, and so far, no one has emerged as a true frontrunner.

“They all do good things,” Leach said. “I think the young guys who’ve gotten better, (that’s) the most notable thing. It’s been a different person every day type of thing.”

Patmon, for one, appears to have returned to Leach’s good books for now after what Leach termed an inconsistent effort in winter conditioning.

Patmon (6-4, 211 pounds), had a promising start to his freshman season last year, working his way into the two-deep roster for the first two games. But he wasn’t much of a factor through the rest of the season.

“By the third game, I got injured and I never really bounced back from that until the Holiday Bowl,” Patmon said. “I’m pretty disappointed that I got injured, because I kinda wasted a year of eligibility. But I’m better now. It wasn’t serious.

With so many starting spots up available, Patmon says he’s determined to compete for playing time this year.

“The starters are written in pencil, but I would say it’s all up for grabs. It’s not like there’s a Gabe Marks there,” Patmon said.

Logan Tago to return

Suspended rush linebacker Logan Tago is expected to be back on the practice field sometime this spring, though the exact date of his return has yet to be determined, Leach said.

In January, Tago accepted a plea bargain for third degree assault and was sentenced to 240 hours of community service, an $800 fine, and 30 days in jail – with the stipulation that his jail time had to begin by April 1.

Tago was subsequently suspended from athletic competition indefinitely, but Leach said Tuesday that the suspension is over, and Tago is back with the team.

Current offensive line rotation

WSU returns Andre Dillard at left tackle, unanimous All-American Cody O’Connell at left guard, and fifth-year senior Cole Madison at right tackle.

As expected, sophomore Fred Mauigoa is taking first team reps at starting center – with his predecessor, Riley Sorenson, now helping Clay McGuire coach the offensive line.

Fifth-year senior B.J. Salmonson took first team reps at right guard Tuesday, with junior college transfer Robert Valencia repping at right guard with the second team. McGuire is working with Valencia to get him to use his hands more actively in blocking.

Noah Osur-Myers is currently the second team center, with Liam Ryan and Cedric Bigge-Duren alternating between left tackle and left guard on the second team, and Josh Watson working as second team right tackle.