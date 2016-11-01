Luke Falk is one of three quarterbacks on the list with Air Raid ties

Washington State quarterback Luke Falk is one of five finalists for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, the Golden Arm Foundation announced Tuesday.

Falk, a junior, joins Texas Tech’s Patrick Mahomes II, North Carolina’s Mitch Trubisky, Oklahoma’s Baker Mayfield and Clemson’s Deshaun Watson as finalists for the award that goes to the nation’s top quarterback annually.

The Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award is presented to the nation’s best quarterback based on accomplishments both on and off the field.

Interestingly, three of the five finalists have Air Raid ties — perhaps a testament to the quarterback’s significance in the pass-heavy scheme conceived by Mike Leach and Hal Mumme.

Mahomes plays for Leach protege Kilff Kingsbury at Texas Tech, and Mayfield is a former Tech quarterback who transferred to Oklahoma in 2014 and runs the offense called by another Leach disciple — Lincoln Riley. It’s also worth mentioning that Leach was the offensive coordinator at Oklahoma in 1999 under current Sooners head coach Bob Stoops.

Falk is second nationally with 365.8 passing yards per game and he’s thrown 24 touchdowns to just five interceptions this year. The Cougar’s 6-foot-4, 216-pound quarterback from Logan, Utah was named a semifinalist for the Maxwell Award this week, and has also garnered three Davey O’Brien “Great Eight” quarterback awards this season. Falk has completed 72.6 percent of his passes for 2,926 passing yards this season.

The Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award will be presented at a ceremony on Friday, Dec. 9, in Baltimore, Md. Previous winners of the award include Peyton and Eli Manning, Carson Palmer, Marcus Mariota, and Matt Ryan. Connor Cook from Michigan State won the award last year.