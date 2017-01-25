WSU's Kevin Night Pipe is now up for a national video coordinator of the year award

Washington State announced Wednesday that football video coordinator Kevin Night Pipe has been voted the Pac-12’s video coordinator of the year. The award goes to the Pac-12 video coordinator who best demonstrates exemplary performance in the field of team video and surrounding technologies.

Night Pipe is now a finalist of the Bob Matey National Video Coordinator of the Year award, which is voted on by a separate panel at the Collegiate Sports Video Association Conference in Atlanta, Ga. in May. The Bob Matey Award is presented to a video coordinator who shows innovation, determination, perseverance and technical skill.

Night Pipe is entering his 17th season overseeing the management of WSU’s football video department. He’s a native of Madison, S.D. and a University of South Dakota alum.