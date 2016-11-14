WSU punt returner Kaleb Fossum earns Special Teams Player of the Week honors from the Pac-12

The Pac-12 announced Monday that Washington State punt returner Kaleb Fossum is the league’s Special Teams Player of the Week.

Fossum, a sophomore, had a 75-yard punt return for a touchdown in the Cougars’ win against Cal last Saturday, and he’s also the holder on special teams and a receiver on offense.

Fossum’s return came after the defense forced a 3-and-out on Cal’s opening series, before the Cougar offense had taken the field. Fossum enters the week fourth in the Pac-12 with a 10.8 punt return average.

“It was an awesome moment, and I’ll remember it for the rest of my life for sure,” Fossum said of his kick return touchdown.

Fossum’s punt return touchdown, coupled with Robert Taylor’s kickoff return for a touchdown against Arizona State makes this season the first time since 1968 that the Cougars have scored touchdowns on punt and kickoff returns in the same year.

This also marks the first time since 2006 that WSU has earned two Pac-12 Special Teams Player of the Week honors in the same season. Taylor was named Pac-12 Special Teams Player of the Week after his touchdown against Arizona State.

WSU’s Special Forces special teams units now have the distinction of being the only Cougars units to earn Pac-12 Player of the Week honors.