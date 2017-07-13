Hercules Mata'afa finds himself on a second prestigious watch list as we near the start of the college football season

Washington State defensive end Hercules Mata’afa has been named to the Bronko Nagurski Trophy watch list, the Football Writers’ Association of America announced Thursday morning.

The Nagurski Trophy goes to the best defensive player in college football, and the FWAA and the Charlotte Touchdown Club will whittle the watch list down to five finalists on Nov. 16.

The FWAA All-America Committee will, by individual ballot, select the player they believe is the best defensive player in college football.

Mata’afa, a 6-foot-2, 255-pound junior from Lahaina, Hawaii, has started two seasons for WSU at defensive end. His breakout year came in 2015, when he tallied 11 tackles-for-loss and seven sacks as a redshirt freshman and was named a freshman All-American by USA Today Sports.

Last season, Mata’afa finished with 13.5 tackles-for-loss and a team-high five sacks in 13 starts for WSU. He was named to the All-Pac-12 first team by Pro Football Focus, and to the All-Pac-12 second team by the conference.

Mata’afa is also on the Bednarik Award Watch List.