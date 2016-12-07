Cody O'Connell, an Outland Trophy finalist, has now been named to three All-American teams

Washington State left guard Cody O’Connell missed out on All-Pac-12 first and second team honors last week — he was named a Pac-12 honorable mention selection instead — but continues to reel in accolades.

On Wednesday, he earned SB Nation and Sporting News All-American honors, and has now been named an All-American from three different media outlets.

O’Connell is currently in Atlanta, Ga. to attend the College Football Awards show on Thursday when he will find out if he has won the Outland Trophy that goes to the country’s best interior lineman every year.

O’Connell, UW safety Budda Baker and Utah punter Mitch Wishnowsky were the three Pac-12 selections to the SB Nation All-American team.

The following Pac-12 players joined O’Connell on The Sporting News’ All-American first team: USC cornerback Adoree’ Jackson, UW’s Baker, Utah’s Wishnowsky and Arizona State kicker Zane Gonzalez. Stanford running back Christian McCaffrey was named to The Sporting News’ All-American second team.