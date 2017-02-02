From Newport's Isaac Dotson to Bellevue's Justus Rogers, Federal Way's D'Jimon Jones and now, River Ridge's Kelle Sanders, the Cougars stockpile former prep quarterbacks and groom them to become contributors on defense.

Washington State’s signing class was highly regarded by recruiting analysts going into National Signing Day, but the Cougars appeared to have neglected one position – defensive tackle.

WSU had an outside shot at Punahou (Hawaii) School defensive tackle Miki Suguturaga going into this week, but Suguturaga signed with Utah on Wednesday.

Still, the Cougars don’t seem worried. Defensive coordinator Alex Grinch said Wednesday in an interview on the Cougars’ signing day radio show that WSU is more intent on recruiting guys who fit its system, and they’d much rather take fast, athletic prospects who project well and can be molded into contributors, instead of going after recruits at any specific position.

Nowhere is this more evident than on defense, where the Cougars could potentially have three former high school quarterbacks on the field together at some point next season, with a fourth, River Ridge’s Kelle Sanders, waits eagerly for his turn.

Sanders, who played quarterback at River Ridge, signed with WSU on Wednesday as a defensive end, and he’s just the latest in a series of former signal callers that the Cougars hope to hold into their next generation of defensive stalwarts.

Former Newport High quarterback Isaac Dotson is proof that it can be done. Dotson signed with WSU as an athlete in 2013 and moved to defense soon after he enrolled at WSU. Last season, he cemented himself as the team’s starting will linebacker, finishing fourth on the team with 64 tackles.

Justus Rogers quarterbacked the Bellevue High football team to two-consecutive appearances in the state title game, and worked out as a quarterback during his first spring at WSU in 2016. Rogers (6-foot-2, 215 pounds) switched to nickelback during fall camp last year, but according to linebackers coach Ken Wilson, has now moved to linebacker.

“He’s a really tough guy and he’s getting bigger and bigger. He moved him to middle linebacker, and he’s happy. He’s finally got a home and he’s going to be a big, fast middle linebacker,” Wilson said Wednesday in an interview during WSU’s signing day radio show. “Some of the better linebackers I’ve ever coached at middle linebackers were high school quarterbacks. Because you played that position, you’re going to know what the quarterback is thinking.

“I think Justus has to tackle how to tackle better and all those things, but with his speed and athleticism, he’s gonna be a big guy for us. We think we could do something with him over the next four years at middle linebacker.”

Then there’s D’Jimon Jones, an athletic marvel who played quarterback at Federal Way High before signing with WSU in 2016.

WSU radio analyst Jason Gesser said Wednesday that Jones will vie for time at the nickelback spot this spring.

“You could have Isaac Dotson at linebacker, Justus Rogers at linebacker and D’Jimon Jones at nickel. Three guys (who were) quarterbacks on defense,” Gesser said. “I’m gonna go out and say it – -the quarterbacks are the smartest guys on the field. They have a different perspective.

“When you come from the offensive side to the defensive side, it helps tremendously when you can understand the offense from the defensive point of view.”