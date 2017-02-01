C.J. Dimry gets a sixth-year of eligibility after the NCAA approves his medical hardship waiver. That's good news for a Cougars team that will need some veteran receivers in the lineup next season.

Washington State receiver C.J. Dimry played the Holiday Bowl not knowing whether it would be his last game for the Cougars.

As it turns out, Dimry will be back for one final season with the Cougars after the NCAA granted him a sixth year of eligibility based on medical hardship,WSU coach Mike Leach confirmed Wednesday afternoon.

Dimry petitioned for a sixth year based on his injury history. He sat out the entirety of the 2015 season at WSU after transferring from Saddleback (Calif.) College, where he redshirted in 2013 and played one season in 2014. Prior to his enrollment at Saddleback College, Dimry spent a year at Palomar College, another junior college in San Diego County.

Dimry’s return would bolster a Cougars’ receiving squad that has lost its top two pass catchers — Gabe Marks and River Cracraft.

The Cougars have also welcomed Kyrin Priester back to the team. Priester was not on the team last season for undisclosed reasons, though he remained in Pullman. He played in 13 games for WSU as a sophomore in 2015. The former Clemson transfer had 34 receptions for 246 yards and a touchdown that season, and will enter 2017 as a senior, likely at the slot receiver position.

Leach confirmed Wednesday that Priester (6-foot-1, 190 pounds) is still on scholarship and said he’s “working through the offseason and trying to fight his way into the depth chart.”

The 6-foot-5, 201 pound Dimry played in 11 games last season and caught 12 passes for 141 yards, including a career-high three receptions for 33 yards against Minnesota in the Holiday Bowl.

“His talent is really nice. He’s a late bloomer in every sense of the word,” WSU receivers coach Dave Nichol said in an interview last December. “He just needed those reps. It started to happen in practice and started showing in games.”

As a sixth-year senior, Dimry and junior Tavares Martin will be the veterans in Nichols’ outside receivers room this season. The Cougars will also hope to get increased production from Isaiah Johnson-Mack, who finished his freshman year with 35 receptions for 246 yards and a touchdown. Dezmon Patmon, who appeared in four games as a true freshman in 2016, while early enrollees Easop Winston and Anthony White Jr. will also be in the mix at the outside receiver position this spring.

Logan Tago remains on team

WSU linebacker Logan Tago accepted a plea bargain for third degree assault last Friday, and has been indefinitely suspended from athletic participation by WSU Athletic Director Bill Moos.

However, Leach confirmed Wednesday that Tago remains a member of the team.

Per the terms of his plea deal, Tago has to serve 30 days in jail and perform 240 hours of community service by August 5. Thereafter, whether or not he gets reinstated to the team is not something Leach cares to discuss publicly, the coach said.

“We’re certainly not going to share it with the media, we’re going to go ahead and handle that ourselves,” Leach said. “From the beginning, there’s been a lot of entities that have been very sloppy about what’s gotten out in the media.

“Our ability to evaluate the facts without several thousand of our best friends is the best approach. We’ll continue that with Logan. We’re looking for guys who can behave and do the right thing, this doesn’t excuse anything Logan did, but with regard to the entire thing it’s a little dubious that Logan is the only guy singled out when there’s a group of people there.”

Tago was charged with assault and robbery after an incident that occurred last June in which he allegedly stole another man’s six-pack of beer and left him with a concussion.