WSU loses return man Kaleb Fossum to Nevada. Fossum is best known for his punt return for a touchdown against Cal last year

Kaleb Fossum’s biggest moment as a Washington State Cougar came on Nov. 12 last year, when he returned a 75-yard punt for a touchdown in WSU’s win over Cal and earned Pac-12 Special Teams Player of the Week honors.

But the Cougars will have to find someone else to return punts next year because Fossum announced via his Twitter account on Monday that he will transfer to Nevada for the remainder of his career due to financial reasons.

Fossum, a sophomore from Lake Forest, Calif. has been a walk-on at WSU for two years. He talked his way onto the travel squad by telling special teams coach Eric Mele that he could hold for the kicker on special teams even though he’d never actually performed that duty.

Fossum returned 17 punts for 155 yards last season and finished fourth in the Pac-12 with a 9.1 punt return average.

In his goodbye note on Twitter, Fossum thanked his teammates and coaches for their support, and extended special thanks to Mele “for seeing something in me and believing in me when the other schools I wanted to go to didn’t.”

Fossum will join a Nevada program in rebuilding mode under first-year head coach Jay Norvell — formerly an assistant at Arizona State. The Wolfpack’s offensive coordinator is Matt Mumme, the son of Hal Mumme, Mike Leach’s friend, mentor and co-founder of the Air Raid offense.

Fossum will, however, return to Martin Stadium on Sept. 23 to face his former teammates when Nevada plays WSU.