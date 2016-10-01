A year ago, the Cougs rallied for a come-from-behind win over the Ducks in Eugene -- a win that propelled WSU to a successful 9-4 season. Will the Cougs upset the Ducks again? Follow live to find out.
Coming off a bye week, the WSU Cougars will get their Pac-12 schedule started with a big matchup against the Ducks in Pullman. The Cougs have failed to live up to preseason hype, going 1-2 to start the year. Meanwhile, the Ducks have also largely disappointed thus far, going 2-2 to start 2016.
