This year is going to be different, right? It’s arguably the Cougars’ most promising yet under Mike Leach. So, can they finally win a season opener in his sixth year at the helm? More importantly: Can they shake the FCS monkey from their backs and avoid an upset like the ones to Eastern Washington and Portland State that have haunted them the last two seasons?

We’ll find that out and learn a lot more as the Cougs open their season Saturday at 7:30 p.m. on FS1 against the Montana State Bobcats of the Big Sky Conference. WSU is coming off an eight-win season but one in which the Cougars dropped their final three games. They return the majority of their core, including quarterback Luke Falk, and are hoping to take the next step this season. WSU was voted third, behind Washington and Stanford, in the preseason Pac-12 media poll.

Former WSU assistant coach Jeff Choate led the Bobcats to a 4-7 record last year in his first season as their head coach. The Bobcats present a slightly less intimidating threat than Eastern, with the Cougs favored by 22 points.

