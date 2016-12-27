The WSU Cougars are in San Diego for a bowl matchup against the Minnesota Golden Gophers -- a team and program in disarray following the suspension of 10 players. Follow along live here.
It’s time for the Holiday Bowl!
For WSU, 2016 was a year of emotional swings. The Cougars began the year 0-2, with a demoralizing opening loss to Eastern Washington at home. WSU then rattled off eight-straight wins in Pac-12 play, before losing their final two games to Pac-12 South and North champs, Colorado and Washington.
Despite falling short of a Pac-12 North title, the Cougars will look to cap a successful 2016 with a win. Can they do it? Follow along for complete coverage of the Holiday Bowl.
WSU (8-4) vs. Minnesota (8-4)
Time: 4 p.m.
Television: ESPN
Radio: 710 ESPN
