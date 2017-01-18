The Cougars begin their 2017 football schedule with five-straight home games, but will have to pace themselves because they don't get a bye till very late in the season

The good news for Cougars fans in 2017: Washington State’s football schedule features seven home games and the Cougars don’t leave Martin Stadium until the second month of the season, when they travel to Eugene to play Oregon on Oct. 7.

The bad news for the Cougars in 2017: That strange scheduling quirk also means that WSU will play four of its final five games on the road, a tough stretch that includes a contest against Utah in Salt Lake City on Nov. 11, and the Apple Cup against UW in Seattle on Nov. 25.

Also, the Cougars’ only bye week will come on Nov. 18, which gives them extra time to prepare for the Apple Cup, but also means they’ll have to weather the injuries and fatigue that come with every football season for 11-straight weeks before any hope of a reprieve.

“We face a unique situation this fall starting the season with five-straight home games,” WSU Director of Athletics Bill Moos said in a news release. “The schedule is out of our control and we will make this a positive, having the opportunity to build momentum early in the year without having to put on a road jersey until Week 6.

“Ideally we would like to have our home schedule more spread out, but playing seven home games for the second-straight season gives our fans the chance to enjoy Martin Stadium at the best time of the year and get us off to a fast start.”

WSU’s five-straight home games to start the year marks the longest home stand the Cougars have had since 1907, when they started the season with four home games.

WSU will also play two Friday night games in 2017, hosting defending Rose Bowl champion USC at Martin Stadium on Sept. 29 and traveling to Cal on Oct. 13. The Apple Cup, however, will be played on the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

WSU will kick off the season at home against Montana State on Sept. 2, followed by the second game of its home-and-home series with Boise State on Sept. 9. Then, the Cougars open their Pac-12 slate against Oregon State on Sept. 16 before playing its final non-conference game against Nevada on Sept. 23. That’s followed by a fifth home game against a strong USC team that will have the Pac-12’s Offensive Player of the Year, quarterback Sam Darnold, back for his second season as the Trojans’ starting quarterback.

Thereafter, WSU goes to Oregon (Oct. 7) and Cal (Oct. 13) in back-to-back weeks before welcoming incumbent Pac-12 South champion Colorado to Martin Stadium for Homecoming on Oct. 21. Then, it’s back on the road to play Arizona before the Cougars return to Martin Stadium for Senior Day in a Nov. 4 game against Stanford that will also double as Dad’s Weekend.

The Cougars will return nine players with starting experience on offense and 10 players with starting experience on defense, but will have to fill Gabe Marks and River Cracraft’s spot at receiver and Riley Sorenson and Eduardo Middleton’s spots at center and right guard, respectively, on the offensive line. Defensively, they will be breaking in a new nickel back and need to find depth on the defensive line after the graduation of nose tackle Robert Barber.

WSU’s 2017 Football Schedule