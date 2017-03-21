Quarterback Luke Falk is one of seven starters returning on offense for a WSU team coming off back-to-back winning seasons for the first time in more than a decade.

There’s a sense, going into the spring practice cycle that officially ignites preparations for the 2017 season, that this year could see Washington State football rise to new heights.

QB Luke Falk's climb up WSU's record books WSU's record-setting quarterback holds multiple school records and is on track to break a few more QB Luke Falk Height: 6-4 Weight: 216 pounds Career Records Owned: Completion percentage (.688), 300+ passing yards (23 games) Career Pass Attempts: 2nd (1,521) -- needs 113 to pass Connor Halliday (1,633). Career 400+ passing yard games: 2nd (10) -- needs three to pass Halliday (12). Career Passing Yards: 3rd (10,893) -- needs 21 to pass Alex Brink (10,913) for second place. Career Passing Touchdowns: 2nd (89) -- needs two to pass Halliday (90).

For the first time since 2004, the Cougars are coming off back-to-back winning seasons and bowl appearances, with a full complement of 15 returning starters that includes senior quarterback Luke Falk, unanimous All-American offensive guard Cody O’Connell, a trio of established running backs and fifth-year veteran linebackers Peyton Pelluer and Isaac Dotson.

With so many veterans returning, and Mike Leach going into his sixth year as head coach, expectations are higher than ever.

But in classic Leach fashion, all the head coach wants to do is ignore the noise and stay the course with program building.

“The expectations are always to do the best you can,” said Leach, whose team finished 8-5 last season with a loss to Minnesota in the Holiday Bowl. “The biggest thing this year is that we have a chance to develop some depth. We didn’t have much depth last year behind our first level.

“When we had our whole first level, we’re pretty tough, But hopefully we can get a little deeper.”

As the Cougars begin spring practice March 23, here’s a look at the talent coming back on offense, and the questions that remain.

QUARTERBACK

Despite the chance to shine in a draft class with a dearth of quality quarterback talent, Luke Falk turned down the option to leave early for the NFL and opted to return for his senior season.

Falk’s return means WSU will be one of the strongest contenders in the Pac-12 north title race in 2017. Falk started every game last season, threw for 4,468 yards, completed a school record 70 percent of his passes and finished with 37 touchdown passes.

Waiting in the wings:

Redshirt sophomore Tyler Hilinski served as the No. 2 quarterback in 2016 and was superb whenever he saw the field. Hilinski played in four games, completed 24 of 30 passes, and threw two touchdowns to one interception. He showed poise and a deep understanding of the offense, and should be even better this season.

Walk-ons Anthony Gordon and Trey Tinsley and newcomer Casey Brink from Bainbridge will be in the mix for the third quarterback spot, while freshman Connor Neville will join the Cougars this summer.

RUNNING BACK

Together, Jamal Morrow, Gerard Wicks, and James Williams reinvented the Cougars’ Air Raid in 2016 and combined to become the first running backs on a Leach-coached team, and in WSU program history, to finish with over 1,000 yards receiving and 1,000 yards rushing in one season.

All three return this year, with Wicks and Morrow now seniors and Williams a sophomore. Running backs coach Jim Mastro has stressed that he regards his three stellar backs as co-starters, and this is unlikely to change in 2017.

Williams led the Cougars with 584 rushing yards, but Wicks tied Gabe Marks for the team lead with 13 touchdowns, while Morrow set a new WSU career record for receptions by a running back – 142.

Waiting in the wings:

It’ll be tough to crack this rotation, but there are two contenders who could try. Keith Harrington showed significant potential in his freshman season in 2015, rushing 37 times for 238 yards. He switched to receiver in 2016 and was also hampered by injury, but is now back with the running backs. Redshirt junior walk-on Alijah Lee was a staple on special teams and is well-regarded by coaches.

WIDE RECEIVER

This is the biggest glaring hole in WSU’s offense as it opens spring ball. Gone are Gabe Marks and River Cracraft, the first pair of teammates in Pac-12 history to ever finish a season with 200-plus receptions each.

“All the positions are up for grabs,” Leach said. “We need guys who can take control of positions and establish themselves as starters. There will be development in the spring, but nothing is going to be defined in the spring.”

Isaiah Johnson-Mack is the likeliest candidate to replace Marks at Z receiver . The 6-foot-3, 216-pound sophomore had 35 catches for 246 yards as a true freshman last season. Junior Tavares Martin started every game at the X receiver spot in 2016 and was WSU’s second-leading receiver with 728 yards and seven touchdowns. Inside, at Y receiver, Kyle Sweet (27 rec, 357 yards) could be an option as Cracraft’s replacement, while senior Robert Lewis (33 rec, 394 yards) should reprise his role at H receiver.

Waiting in the wings:

X – C.J. Dimry was granted a sixth year of eligibility and with his height and range, could develop into a solid receiving threat. Dezmon Patmon played as a true freshman and will push Martin and Dimry for reps.

Y – Former Clemson transfer Kyrin Priester is back on the team. Will he live up to his potential in his final season of eligibility? Meanwhile, redshirt sophomore walk-on Brandon Arconado was just named offensive scout team player of the year and will be jostling for a spot on the two-deep.

H – Freshman Anthony White is a four-star recruit who enrolled at WSU in January and will be given every opportunity to prove himself. Speedy Renard Bell impressed coaches in Thursday Night Football last season, and could contend for reps too.

Z – Junior college transfer Easop Winston is one to watch here. Redshirt freshman Grant Porter will also be in the mix.

OFFENSIVE LINE

Left guard Cody O’Connell was WSU’s breakout star in 2016, working his way to unanimous All-American honors in his first year as a starter. He returns with tackle Andre Dillard to give Falk a formidable left side of the line. Steady Cole Madison also reprises his role as a third-year starter at right tackle. The fifth-year senior earned second-team All-American honors last season.

Waiting in the wings:

The Cougars need to fill the spots vacated by Riley Sorenson and Eduardo Middleton at center and right guard, respectively.

Fred Mauigoa (6-foot-3, 289 pounds) backed up Sorenson at center last season as a true freshman and did well enough, but “in hindsight, I wish we’d played him more,” Leach said. “I thought a lot of the time he was as good as Riley.”

Noah Osur-Myers (6-foot-4, 312 pounds) played in four games as a redshirt freshman last year, and will contend with Mauigoa for the center spot.

Fifth-year senior B.J. Salmonson (6-foot-4, 296 pounds) and junior college transfer Robert Valencia (6-foot-6, 295 pounds) will contend for the right guard position.

Redshirt sophomore Cedric Bigge-Duren (6-foot-6, 322 pounds) and redshirt freshman Keenan King (6-foot-4, 324 pounds) could also be in the mix to get into the top-eight that Leach likes to have every year.