Spring football is a time for younger players to show the coaches what they can do. Here are some players to watch for as the Cougars open spring ball on Thursday.

Ah, spring football is back.

Thursday marks the beginning of Washington State’s spring practice season and 15 practices for young players to get out, impress the coaches and make a case for playing time this fall.

Spring football is a time for experimentation and development, so here are some up-and-coming players to watch for as the Cougs take to the practice field.

1 — Center Fred Mauigoa (sophomore, 6-3, 289 pounds)

Mauigoa came to WSU in 2016 from Tafuna High in American Samoa, and as the fall wore on, he worked his way into WSU’s two-deep on the offensive line. WSU offensive line coach Clay McGuire says Mauigoa showed up at camp prepared and ready to compete.

“He never flinched at anything, just went out there, went straight to work and got it done,” McGuire said. “He’d never played center before in his life, and we threw him to the wolves to see what he could do and he played really well.

“Every thing he does is at a high level. His potential level is really special. He’s a natural football player, picks things up fast and he’s smart.”

2 — Defensive end Derek Moore (sophomore 6-1, 223 pounds)

It’s rare to find true freshmen starting on the defensive line, but Moore, from Crenshaw High in Los Angeles, quickly won the respect of the Cougars’ coaches last year. He saw his first taste of collegiate action in the 2016 season opener against Eastern Washington, earned his first start against Oregon State and followed that with a second against Arizona. Moore played in every game of his freshman season and WSU head coach Mike Leach says he “performed more consistently as a freshman than most guys I’ve coached.”

“He quietly had one of the best freshman years in the conference,” Leach said. “He’s gonna get better and better as time goes on. I guess what I felt was most impressive was he’s consistent. But he came in ready to play and was consistent early on, and you’re talking about a freshman – that’s really impressive.”

Moore finished his freshman season with 16 tackles including one for loss.

3 — Wide receiver Brandon Arconado (redshirt sophomore, 5-11, 165 pounds)

WSU has a proud tradition of walk-ons rising to the top, and with Kaleb Fossum now at Nevada, there’s plenty of room on the Cougars’ receiving corps for yet another overachieving, under-the-radar walk-on. Arconado is a prime candidate to fill that role this spring.

A native of Chino Hills, Calif., Arconado was named scout team player of the year at the Cougars’ annual year-end football banquet earlier this month and will compete for reps at the Y-receiver position.

“He’s a quiet guy, he plays hard. He’s like the smoothest guy out there, and he has incredible hands,” Leach said. “He’s very smooth in everything he does, and he’s really good in finding space. I don’t know how fast he is, but he has a good burst and shifts well. The biggest thing scout team-wise is consistency. Who’s the best player on offense, defense special teams. Arconado showed up all the time.”

4 — Safety Sean Harper (junior, 6-2, 175 pounds)

Harper comes to WSU rated the No. 4 junior college safety nationally by ESPN. He has the coverage skills to play cornerback, and the rare height to match up with modern receivers who are skewing taller by the year. Yet he also plays with a raw physicality that you can’t teach, says Harper’s junior college coach Jeff Koonz.

So how did WSU manage to hang on to him despite a two-year gap between his original signing with the Cougars, and his actual enrollment after a stint at Holmes (Miss.) Community College?

“The easy answer is that others missed and we got lucky,” WSU defensive coordinator Alex Grinch said.

5 — Quarterback Tyler Hilinski (junior, 6-3, 206 pounds)

Hilinski isn’t a new name to Cougars fans by any means, but with the stability Luke Falk has brought to the quarterback position over the last two years, he hasn’t had many game opportunities to show what he can do.

The coaches, however, have acquired an appreciation for Hilinski’s talents from watching him at practice over the last couple of years.

“He’s assertive in workouts, the ball comes off his hand really quick, he has quick feet and has an optimism about him that’s contagious to the others,” Leach said.

Leach conceded, during a conference call with reporters Wednesday, that the quarterback position isn’t high on his list of concerns this spring, and that’s in part because of his confidence in Hilinski as a quality, game-ready backup.

Leach refuted a reporter’s statement that there’s no competition at the quarterback position, saying, “There is, actually. Tyler Hilinski is very talented.” He also expressed confidence in Hilinski’s understanding of the offense.

“I think he’s a smart guy and steady. The team plays off him well, and he performs well in team periods, that kind of thing,” Leach said.

Spring will be another opportunity for Hilinski to take reps, study the offense and continue to maintain a state of readiness. Because this time next year, the offense could be his to run.