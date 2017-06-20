Cougars sign a junior college linebacker who is the younger brother of Seahawks receiver Paul Richardson

Stefanie Loh
By
Stefanie Loh

Washington State has signed junior college linebacker Dymund Richardson, the Cougars announced Tuesday.

Richardson, the younger brother of Seahawks receiver Paul Richardson, spent the 2016 season at El Camino College in Torrance, Calif. The 6-foot-4, 215-pounder has signed his financial aid agreement, and he will be eligible to play this fall, the Cougars announced.

Richardson will have four years to play three seasons. A native of Rancho Dominguez, Calif., Richardson played his high school football at Santa Monica High. He finished his freshman season at junior college with 15 tackles, including one TFL, a forced fumble and a pass breakup.

Richardson chose WSU over offers from Nevada, San Jose State and Purdue.

