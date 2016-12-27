Washington State quarterback Luke Falk was in no mood to entertain questions about his future after the Cougars' 17-12 defeat to Minnesota in the Holiday Bowl

SAN DIEGO — Quarterback Luke Falk was non-committal when asked after Washington State’s 17-12 Holiday Bowl defeat to Minnesota whether he would return to WSU for his senior season or leave early for the 2017 NFL draft.

“I’m not focused on that at all,” Falk said in the post-game news conference at Qualcomm Stadium on Tuesday night. “All my effort’s been toward he team and that’s irrelevant at this point. Next question.”

Leach said Monday that he believed Falk would return for his senior season.

“It won’t be his last game,” Leach said in a news conference Monday in response to a request to quantify what Falk has meant to WSU if the Holiday Bowl ends up being his final college game.

By his standards, Falk had a rough game, finishing 30 of 51 for 264 yards with one interception and a touchdown, and 74 of those yards came in the game’s final drive which culminated a garbage-time touchdown pass to Kyle Sweet.

Falk’s 58.8 Holiday Bowl completion percentage paled in comparison to his 71.0 season average.

He did, however, tie his own single-season record for 38 passing touchdowns, and he finishes his junior season as WSU’s and the Pac-12’s all-time leader with 1,047 career pass completions.