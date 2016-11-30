WSU QB Luke Falk is one of 10 finalists for the Manning Award and is also in the mix for a slew of other top college football honors

Washington State quarterback Luke Falk has been named as part of 10 finalists for the Manning Award that goes to the nation’s best college quarterback every year. The Manning Award is also the only college football quarterback award that takes bowl performances into consideration, so the winner will not be announced until January 2017.

Falk, a junior, finished the regular season third nationally in completion percentage (71.0), passing yards per game (350.3) and total passing yards (4,204). He was named an All-Pac-12 second team selection on Tuesday, and earned three Manning Award Star of the Week awards this season.

With Falk leading the offense, WSU overcame a 0-2 start and went on to win its next eight games — including a seven-game conference win streak.

Falk will go into WSU’s bowl game with a chance to tie Conner Halliday’s record of 90 career touchdown passes. Falk currently has 88 career touchdown passes and has nine games this season in which he’s thrown three or more touchdown passes. Falk also needs just two touchdowns to break his own single season record for touchdown passes (38).

Falk is also a finalist for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, Burlsworth Trophy (Top former walk-on) and a semifinalist for the Maxwell Award, Davie O’Brien Award and Walter Camp Player of the Year.

The 10 Manning Award finalists are: