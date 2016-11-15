Baker Mayfield and Luke Falk are once again finalists for the Burlsworth Trophy. Mayfield once held a scholarship offer from Washington State. Imagine how that QB battle might have gone?

For the second year in a row, Washington State quarterback Luke Falk is a finalist for the Burlsworth Trophy that goes to the nation’s best football player who started his career as a walk-on.

Falk, Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield and Northwestern receiver Austin Carr are the three finalists for the award this year, the Burlsworth Trophy selection committee announced Tuesday.

Falk and Mayfield were both finalists in 2015, and Mayfield ultimately won. With that in mind, perhaps Falk might have the edge in this year’s voting.

Falk ranks second in the NCAA with 3,610 passing yards this season and has thrown 33 touchdowns to only six interceptions. He has thrown for 10,030 yards in his WSU career, and has 84 career touchdowns to 21 interceptions, for a 4:1 touchdown/interception ratio.

This year, Falk has led the Cougars to a No. 20 ranking and their first seven-game Pac-12 win streak in school history. The Cougars (8-2, 7-0) have now also won eight-straight games for the first time since 1930.

Mayfield, a junior at Oklahoma, has thrown for 3,213 yards, 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He’s coming off a breakout season at Oklahoma in 2015 that saw him win Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year honors, and threw a school-record seven touchdown passes in the Sooners’ win against his former school, Texas Tech, earlier this season.

Mayfield walked on at Texas Tech as a freshman despite having scholarship offers from Florida Atlantic, Rice and Washington State. Which invites an interesting avenue of alternate history: What would have happened if he’d taken that WSU scholarship offer coming out of Lake Travis High in Austin, Texas in 2013? Would WSU have had a spot for Falk as a preferred walk-on?

Imagine the intensity of the quarterback battle that would have taken place between Falk and Mayfield if the Cougars had taken both quarterbacks in 2013. Now, both former walk-ons have developed into two of the country’s best passers.

The winner of this year’s Burlsworth Award will be announced at a ceremony on Dec. 5 at the Springdale Rotary Club in Springdale, Ark. Falk attended the event last year with his parents.