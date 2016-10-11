Logan Tago's court date has moved back to Nov. 4. Until then, the linebacker will not be allowed to play for the Cougars.

Washington State President Kirk Schulz told Spokane TV station SWX that linebacker Logan Tago will be suspended and not allowed to play with the football team because of his legal issues, and the Seattle Times has confirmed this through WSU spokesperson Robert Strenge.

Tago was charged with second-degree felony robbery and fourth-degree misdemeanor assault on Monday, Whitman County Prosecutor Denis Tracy announced.

However, when asked about Tago’s status for this weekend’s game against UCLA, WSU football coach Mike Leach said on Monday that “if I have anything to do with it, he’ll play until proven guilty.”

But under WSU’s athletic department policy, any student-athlete charged with a felony is not allowed to participate in intercollegiate athletics.

Tago’s first appearance court date was originally listed as Oct. 28, but it has now been moved back to Nov. 4, at 10 a.m. The Whitman County Prosecutor’s office confirmed the change Tuesday afternoon.

As a result, Tago will likely miss at least the Cougars’ next three games due to his suspension. The sophomore has started two games at rush linebacker this year, and seen considerable playing time in every game this season. The Cougars’ other rush linebacker is Dylan Hanser, who has three starts this season.