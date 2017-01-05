The Cougars officially introduce Derek Sage as their new inside receivers coach. Sage replaces JaMarcus Shephard, who left for Purdue in December.

While cleaning out his office at Toledo, Ohio, where he’s been the Rockets’ receivers coach for the last three seasons, Derek Sage came across some old DVDs of coaching clinics Mike Leach conducted from West Texas in the early 90s.

“I’ve been studying this for a while now,” Sage said, adding that any young offensive coach who wants to learn how to score points and move the football would be “a fool to not look at coach Leach’s offense.

For a long time, Sage has been an admirer of Leach’s work. Now, he’ll get to work and study under the man he calls “the godfather of the Air Raid.”

Washington State officially announced Sage’s hire on Thursday afternoon. Sage will replace JaMarcus Shephard as the Cougars’ inside receivers coach, and he’ll join the staff in Pullman on Monday and plans to hit the recruiting trail almost immediately.

“Derek is a proven receivers coach who will blend in well with our program and hit the ground running,” Leach said in a news release. “He brings a great deal of energy, passion, understands our offensive philosophy and has a great reputation as a coach and recruiter.”

In a conference call with reporters Thursday, Sage said the allure of coaching under Leach in a Power Five conference was too good to pass up.

“We’ve had a great run in my three years here at Toledo, and they’ve been great to my family and I, and we’ve won some games, but it’s an opportunity for me to advance my career,” Sage said. “I’ve been part of some good offenses dating back to Nevada with Chris Ault and New Hampshire and Wyoming. But just the chance to join Mike Leach, the godfather of the Air Raid, and you complement that with being in the Pac-12, it sells itself.”

Sage began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Nevada in 2003, and got to know current WSU assistants Ken Wilson and Jim Mastro from his time on the Wolf Pack staff. From there, he moved to New Hampshire and Wyoming, working with current WSU defensive coordinator Alex Grinch at both stops.

As a native of Sparks, Nev. who played two years of junior college football in Sacramento, Calif. before finishing his college career at Cal State-Northridge, Sage comes to WSU with existing ties to the prep football scene in both northern and southern California – both territories where the Cougs recruit heavily.

Sage said he recruited the state of California while at Wyoming and has kept in touch with his contacts in the Golden State.

“I spent the bulk of my time in the San Fernando Valley area,” he said.

Sage has not yet been assigned a recruiting territory for WSU, but will begin by making the rounds with some of the receivers the Cougars have on their board.

His priority in recruiting is honesty, Sage said.

“The one thing you’ll get from me is honesty. Sometimes I’m brutally honest,” Sage said. “I think in this day and age, you’ve got to be honest with parents, and the biggest thing is establishing relationships early with parents or the decision makers – who is the most influential in the young man’s life?”

Sage is the fourth receivers coach the Cougars have had to hire in the last three years.

Former outside receivers coach Dennis Simmons left for Oklahoma in Feb. 2015 and was replaced by Graham Harrell. Harrell stayed with WSU as a full time assistant for one season before leaving at the end of 2015 to take the offensive coordinator position at North Texas, and he was replaced by Dave Nichol.

The end of the 2015 season also saw the departure of former inside receivers coach David Yost, who took a quarterback coaching position at Oregon and was replaced by Shephard, who coached one season in Pullman before leaving in December to join Jeff Brohm’s staff at Purdue.