Nothing is a guarantee, but there's a chance Robert Barber could be back with the football team by the Colorado game.

Washington State defensive tackle Robert Barber will know on Nov. 16 whether he’ll get to play the last two games of the season with his Cougars teammates.

Barber, working with Spokane-based attorney Stephen Graham, filed a petition last week asking the Whitman County Superior Court to overturn the suspension imposed on him by the WSU Student Conduct Board. The petition also included a request for a stay that would allow Barber to go back to class — and potentially rejoin the football team — while the court considers his appeal petition.

Graham said Monday that the court will hear Barber’s request for a stay on Nov. 16 at 10:30 a.m.

If the court grants Barber his request for a stay, that would open the door for Barber to return to class, and reunite with his football teammates in time to make the trip to Colorado for a showdown with the No. 16 Buffaloes in Boulder on Nov. 19.

Barber’s suspension case has triggered a round of controversy at WSU. Last Friday, the WSU Board of Regents held a well-attended open public meeting to hear opinions on the WSU student conduct process. Barber’s advocates, including Spokane Sen. Michael Baumgartner, and football moms Tracy Cracraft and Jill Osur-Myers, all spoke at the meeting and asked the board to allow Barber and all WSU students suspended or expelled this year to return to school while WSU continues its re-evaluation of its student conduct process. However, the board’s only concession last Friday was to allow Barber to complete his coursework off-campus in time to graduate as planned in December, and to attend graduation and walk with his class.

Barber, a fifth-year senior from American Samoa, has missed WSU’s last two games due to his suspension. He last played for the Cougars in their 37-32 win over Arizona State on Oct. 22.