Robert Barber's shot at the NFL with the Carolina Panthers has been put on hold pending the results of his court case. Barber currently faces a second degree felony assault charge.

At the conclusion of the NFL Draft on Saturday, Washington State nose tackle Robert Barber signed an undrafted free agent contract with the Carolina Panthers.

However, by the time he sent the signed contract back to his agent, he was told that Carolina had pulled the offer pending the result of his court case.

Barber was charged with second degree felony assault in February after allegedly punching a WSU student at a party last July. However, he pleaded not-guilty at his arraignment in March, and his attorney, Stephen Graham, filed a motion to dismiss the assault charge. Barber’s trial date is scheduled for May 15, but the motion to dismiss will be heard in court this Wednesday.

“The Panthers did not want to move forward until (Barber’s legal case) was settled,” Barber’s agent, Anthony Bendara said in a text message to The Seattle Times Monday morning.

According to Bendara, the Jacksonville Jaguars have also expressed interest in Barber. But, Bendara added, “we are more than likely going to let the legal side play itself out” before trying to get Barber signed with any NFL teams.

“Rob is an amazing young man. To have a pending felony over his head is unfortunate,” Bendara said.

In court this Wednesday, Graham will argue that Barber’s case should be dismissed because there’s insufficient evidence to show that he caused substantial bodily harm to the victim.

“The timing of the criminal charge coming in February couldn’t have been worse,” Graham said. “I was concerned about this issue possibly arising, but we scheduled the trial as soon as we could. We believe in Mr. Barber’s innocence and believe he will be vindicated on May 15.”

Carolina’s rookie minicamp begins this Friday. Pending the result of Barber’s motion to dismiss, there’s still a chance he could join the Panthers. Carolina has been extremely careful about background checks on its players ever since their experience with former Panther Greg Hardy, who, in July 2014, was found guilty of assaulting his ex-girlfriend and threatening to kill her.

When asked Friday, after the second day of the draft, about the Panthers’ process on researching the players they drafted, general manager Dave Gettleman told reporters, “The process is that you’re looking at everything. What are they like off the field? What kind of family backgrounds do they have? How smart are they? We do the human resource test. We spend time with these guys because you guys have heard a million times our culture is important to us.”

Barber, a 6-foot-3, 305-pound nose tackle from American Samoa, was a two-year starter for WSU, but his senior season was derailed by the fallout from a party near the WSU campus in July that resulted in a concussion for one WSU student and a broken jaw for another.

WSU football players were accused of assaulting the two injured students and Barber was initially expelled by the WSU student conduct board before his sanction was changed to a long-term suspension. Protests from WSU alums and the Samoan community — which accused the conduct board of racial bias and unfair procedures — eventually held off the sanction long enough for Barber to finish his degree and graduate from WSU. WSU has since announced measures to revamp their student conduct proceedings entirely.