The Cougars continue to move up in the polls. They get another day game against Colorado next weekend

Washington State was elevated three spots to No. 20 in both the latest Coaches Poll and the Associated Press top 25 poll. The Cougars (8-2 overall, 7-0 Pac-12) are one of five Pac-12 teams in the latest top 25 rankings.

The Cougars went into their game against Cal ranked 23rd and beat the Golden Bears 56-21 at Martin Stadium on Saturday night. They next face No. 12 Colorado in Boulder on Nov. 19. WSU announced Sunday morning that the game against Colorado will kick off at 12:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on Fox Sports.

Colorado is coming off a 49-24 win at Arizona, and the Buffaloes lead the Pac-12 South with a 6-1 conference record (8-2 overall). The Buffaloes have put together their best season in the Mike MacIntyre era, but need to beat WSU and No. 11 Utah in consecutive weeks if they want to clinch the Pac-12 South and earn a bid to the conference championship game.

WSU is now one of only three Power Five teams nationally which remain unbeaten in conference play. No. 1 Alabama and No. 8 Oklahoma are the other two. The Cougars appear to be rounding into form to make a championship run. WSU has outscored its opponents 125-28 in its last two games