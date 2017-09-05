In the preseason Coaches Poll, WSU was ranked just outside the top 25 - at No. 26. But one game into the season, the Cougars have pushed their way into the top 25.

In finally winning a season opener, Washington State appears to have won some respect from the college football community.

On Tuesday, the Cougars moved up four spots to No. 20 in the latest Associated Press poll, and made their Amway Coaches Poll debut at No. 22, with 187 points.

The Cougars garnered 216 points in the AP Poll this week.

WSU is one of five Pac-12 teams in the Coaches Poll top 25: No. 5 USC, No. 7 Washington, No. 14 Stanford, No. 22 WSU, No. 3 Utah.

Four Pac-12 teams were in the latest AP Poll top 25: No. 6 USC, No. 7 Washington, No. 14 Stanford, No. 20 WSU.

The Cougars beat Montana State 31-0 at Martin Stadium last weekend, allowing only 143 total offensive yards in the win — that’s the fewest yards WSU has allowed since the Cougs gave up 125 to Colorado State in 2004.

This week, the Cougars (1-0) welcome Boise State (1-0) to Martin Stadium in a rematch of last season’s game in Boise that the Broncos won 31-28.

WSU win last week marked the first time since 2011 that the Cougs have won a season opener.