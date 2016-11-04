WSU linebacker Logan Tago's arraignment date set for Nov. 18.

Washington State linebacker Logan Tago’s arraignment date has been set for Nov. 18.

Tago, a sophomore from American Samoa, had an initial court appearance Friday morning. He was charged with second degree robbery and fourth degree misdemeanor assault last month for allegedly stealing beer from another WSU student whom he allegedly also assaulted in June.

Tago is expected to plead not guilty, his attorney Steve Martonick said in a text message Friday

Tago started two games at rush linebacker this season but has not played since the Whitman County Prosecutor charged him with a felony on Oct. 10 because WSU Athletic Department rules do not allow student-athletes who’ve been charged with a felony to participate in intercollegiate competition.

Tago has, however, continued to practice with the football team.