Logan Tago was charged with second degree robbery and fourth degree misdemeanor assault after an alleged incident in June that left another man with a concussion.

After being charged with second degree felony robbery and fourth degree misdemeanor assault for an alleged incident that occurred June 4, Washington State linebacker Logan Tago has accepted a plea bargain for third-degree assault, his attorney, Steve Martonick, said Friday.

Martonick said a fourth-degree misdemeanor charge was dismissed and a second-degree felony robbery charge was reduced to third-degree assault.

Tago will serve 30 days in Whitman County jail, perform 240 hours of community service and pay $800 in fines, Martonick said. Tago must begin his jail time by April 1 and fulfill all components of his sentence by Aug. 5, Martonick said.

If Tago, 19, serves his sentence consecutively he could get a 10-day credit for good behavior that would decrease the time served to 20 days. Tago can also choose to break up his jail sentence into shorter stints, but Martonick said if he opts to do that, he would not be eligible for the 10-day credit.

Third-degree assault is considered a Class C felony and in Washington could result in up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

WSU Athletics spokesman Bill Stevens said Friday evening that Athletic Director Bill Moos has suspended Tago from athletic competition indefinitely.

Tago was charged with second-degree felony robbery and fourth-degree assault after he allegedly took another man’s six-pack of beer and hit the victim in the head. The victim later told police he had suffered a concussion.

Tago was originally suspended from school for two years through May 2017. His suspension was lifted in November after the WSU student-conduct board temporarily lifted some sanctions as it re-evaluated its procedures following a court decision that went against the school’s conduct process.

Tago was allowed to return to practice with the Cougars. Even though WSU’s athletic department has a policy that prevents any student-athlete facing felony charges from competing, Tago was allowed to play in the final two games of the season due to a clause in the rules that allows the athletic director to make an exception in the event of “extraordinary circumstances.”

Moos took responsibility for that decision.

“That’s on me,” Moos said this month in an interview with Pullman Radio News. “I made that decision, and I take that very seriously. In Logan’s case, as we looked at it, and as the police investigated it, the felony charge was actually the robbery charge.”

“Both Logan and Robert Barber were reinstated into school because of the president’s decision regarding the student conduct board, and we’re in the process of reviewing that and possibly revamping it at this point,” Moos told Pullman Radio News.

Tago is currently in the midst of WSU’s spring semester and Martonick said he believes Tago will likely continue his education at WSU during and after he serves his sentence.

“I don’t think he’s had any change of plans as far as I understand,” Martonick said. “He’s going to finish the semester and enroll next fall. I don’t know if the team is taking is taking any action, but he’s planning to continue his education.”

Tago, a sophomore from Pago Pago, American Samoa, played in seven games for WSU last season and started two games at the rush linebacker position.